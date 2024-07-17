Wolves ready for National Second Tier in 2025 despite competition uncertainty

Wollongong Wolves are still planning for a 2025 start date for Football Australia's new National Second Tier competition, despite reports the proposed league is set to be scrapped in its current format.
The Wolves were announced as one of eight foundation clubs for the new NST competition back in November. The league - which will serve as one rung below the professional A-League - was supposed to feature 10 to 14 clubs in the first year, however no additional clubs have been added at this stage by FA.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday, July 16 that the proposed NST was set to be scrapped in its current format due to a shortage of suitable teams, as well as FA potentially having to step in and help with the struggling A-Leagues, which is run by the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).
The FA is reportedly still committed to running the NST in 2025, however not in the format that has previously been proposed, which was two full home and away rounds between all sides plus a finals series, due to a shortage of teams set to take part.
The Wolves could potentially remain in their current league - the National Premier League NSW Men's competition - in 2025 but still play NST sides in a 'Champions League-style' format, similar to a cup competition.
Despite this, Wolves general manager Mark Upton said that the club were still preparing for the NST to commence in April 2025.
"We're in constant communication [with FA]," Upton said.
"That's the good thing about being one of the foundation clubs is that we're in those conversations and chats with FA and working towards trying to get the NST going for 2025, and that'll still continue.
"2025 has always been the goal. And we'll continue to work with the other clubs and FA to try and get that going. Even before my time [at the club], there was a lot of work done in trying to get that going, and that will continue.
"We're not even thinking about that (delayed start to the competition). What we're thinking about and working towards is 2025, and that's always been our stance and always will be. We continue to work on that and that'll still be the case.
"We're just still working towards 2025, that's the goal and always has been."
FA and clubs are set to meet on Thursday, July 18 to discuss plans going forward for the competition.
The Wolves were longing to return to the national stage for some time and in July 2022, made the pledge publicly that they were pushing to achieve that goal, whether that be in the NST or a direct license to the A-League.
It was an emotional rollercoaster for the Wolves as they had to constantly meet FA's criteria in order to progress through various stages in order to be accepted for the NST.
In November 2023, they were finally confirmed as one of the eight foundation clubs for the competition, along with a number of traditional National Soccer League powerhouses Sydney Olympic, Marconi, APIA Leichhardt, Sydney United 58, Preston Lions, South Melbourne and Avondale.
Since confirmation of entry into the competition, the club has made active steps to ensure they are ready to start in 2025.
"We've got to prepare for the 2024 NPL season, first and foremost," former Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski told the Mercury in November.
"We've still got to look at our player roster and all of the administration side needs to be finalised, as well as our partnership packages, memberships and a whole range of administrative work that needs to be done."
