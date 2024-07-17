Carefree living on the city fringe

3 beds | 2 baths | 1 car
Here, you can enjoy unsurpassed coastal living and convenience. Whether for luxury living or a high-value investment, this apartment will impress.
Elders Real Estate Wollongong is excited to present this beautifully positioned private executive apartment in a boutique complex of only eight.
The home features three large bedrooms, all equipped with built-in wardrobes. The main bedroom stands out with its ensuite and the added luxury of a private balcony.
The Poly timber kitchen is sleek, modern, and spacious. It is fully equipped with stainless steel gas appliances, and design features include a glass splashback and stone benchtops.
The generous open floorplan is free-flowing and captures easy, quiet living. It leads out onto a covered balcony that is perfect for entertaining and embraces a northern sunny aspect.
The apartment has timber flooring, creating a warm and inviting ambience, and the bedrooms are carpeted, providing added comfort.
The well-appointed main bathroom is designed for relaxation, and is where you can enjoy a luxurious soak in the free-standing bath.
There is also an internal laundry and linen storage for added convenience.
The home is air-conditioned for year-round comfort. A security intercom ensures your safety, and a lift provides easy access.
There is also a lock-up garage, providing additional security and convenience.
Pet-friendly arrangements are also available.
This coastal location will not disappoint. It is in a perfect, relaxed, and carefree neighbourhood with everything you need at your doorstep.
From here, you can take a short stroll to North Beach, Wollongong Harbour, and Blue Mile. Enjoy nearby local restaurants, cafes, and parks.
The home is only minutes away from the Wollongong CBD shopping precinct, public and private hospitals, Wollongong University and TAFE, the free shuttle Bus, local rail and bus transport.
With convenient access to the M1, Sydney's CBD and airport are only one hour away.
Wollongong is known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant city life, and this is a rare opportunity to secure a well-sought-after, low-maintenance apartment on the city fringe.
