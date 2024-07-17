A first of its kind

3 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
Welcome to Trinity, a limited collection of meticulously designed three-bedroom homes. Nestled amongst the charm of Figtree, this brand-new townhome offers a rare blend of timeless form and modern functionality that make daily luxury a reality.
Every aspect of Trinity has been thoughtfully planned to create a masterpiece of contemporary living. It is uniquely designed, whether it be a street presence with a private driveway, low-maintenance living, or an expansive backyard. The high-raked ceilings, flush transitions, custom joinery, and high-end finishes are seen throughout the collection.
Perfectly situated in the heart of Figtree and close to parks, highly esteemed local schools, public transport, cafes and restaurants. Added convenience with a short 5-minute drive to Figtree Grove Shopping Centre and less than a 10-minute drive to Wollongong CBD.
Now selling off the plan, with completion estimated by September 2025.
Please contact Cooper Reed for more information on 0447 178 967.
