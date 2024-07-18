Kiama's new $4.5 million playground starts to take shape in Hindmarsh Park

Young Kiama holidaymakers may have spent the winter break having to gaze longingly through a construction fence instead of playing on new equipment in Hindmarsh Park, but the council says next school holidays will be a different story.
Kiama Council says contractors, Growth Civil Landscapes, have been working hard to get the $4.5 million upgrade of the playground along the main street ready for October, despite muddy conditions and inclement weather.
The major features, including towers, a slide, rope climbs, bridges and inclusive play elements have been installed, as has a new set of swings with the shade canopy.
The springers, trampoline and carousel are also in place, and the rock-climbing wall is also close to completion.
The upgrade also includes new street furniture, like picnic tables and chairs, as well as bike lockers and a repair station next to the bus stop.
"If the rain holds off, we'll soon be able to add the rubber soft fall below the play equipment," the council said.
"The mulch soft fall will be added once everything else is in place.
"The same goes for the native landscaping, which will form the finishing touches for the discovery trail and other areas."
