Kiama's new $4.5 million playground starts to take shape in Hindmarsh Park

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 18 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 12:59pm
Young Kiama holidaymakers may have spent the winter break having to gaze longingly through a construction fence instead of playing on new equipment in Hindmarsh Park, but the council says next school holidays will be a different story.

