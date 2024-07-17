Worker rushed to hospital after falling at new home build in Fairy Meadow

A man had been rushed to hospital with chest injuries after a scaffolding accident at a Fairy Meadow worksite.
The man was standing on a plank in scaffolding surrounding a new home being built, when part of it allegedly gave way leaving him falling onto the level below.
Emergency services rushed to the construction site on McMahon Street following the triple-0 call at 9.08am on Wednesday, July 17.
Paramedics and firefighters found the 40-year-old man on a scaffolding ledge one storey up from the ground.
"The plank's given way, he said, and he's fallen through the plank onto the below," NSW Ambulance Inspector Jennifer Barker said.
He was left with chest injuries, neck and should pain, and emergency services personnel used spinal precautions as they treated and moved the man.
"We don't think he's got a spinal injury, but just from the way he's fallen, it's just in case," Insp Barker said.
"His injuries are likely going to be pretty minor."
It was a difficult process to remove man from the narrow scaffolding ledge at the worksite.
Click on the photo to see more pictures from the incident
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Wollongong worked alongside paramedics to strap the man securely into a stretcher so he could be lifted and removed from where he fell.
"We were able to do a ladder slide off there," FRNSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
"We basically put the stretcher on a ladder and just slide them down the ladder. Once we got him to an open area on the scaffolding it was quite straight forward then to get him to the ground."
The Mercury understands the incident has been reported to SafeWork NSW.
