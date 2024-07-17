Meet 'The Governor': Bill Young is the inaugural recipient of Windang SLSC honour

Windang Surf Life Saving legend William 'Bill' Young said it was a 'bit of a shock' to receive a life governorship honour for his 51 years of service to the club.
The 77-year-old has had quite a storied history at Windang SLSC, which began all the way back in 1963 where he gained his bronze medallion and never left.
Young was honoured as the club's inaugural life governor at their presentation evening last month. Throughout his early years as a member, he has held most positions across the committee, including president, secretary, and treasurer.
Throughout the decades, he has always had his wife Sue - who has also done her fair share of work for the club - by his side . Young was awarded life membership in 1991 for his many years of dedication and commitment.
These days, he is seen most weekends popping up the club to check out the surf and to say g'day.
Young said he was proud to receive the award, and that members of the club had given him a brand new nickname as a result.
"It was a shock really. I'd never heard of it before, but now the members call me 'The Governor'," he laughed.
During his time, Young has seen it all whilst on patrol, both the good and the bad.
"Back in 1963, it was like being in the army. The only thing we didn't have to do was salute," Young said.
"But everything was regimental, doing hard work in the water, dragging rope out and rescuing people. These days they jump on jet skis and life's a lot easier for them.
"I was on patrol twice when we had people die, so that sort of stays in your mind. But I think the main thing I enjoyed was the camaraderie with all the mates. It's been a long journey, and I'm still there [today] if anything needs doing."
Young gave some insight into his decision to retire from patrols back in 2019.
"I'm not doing any more patrols though. My wife said if I do any more patrols, I'm divorced," he declared.
