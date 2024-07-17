Ready to file your tax return? Here's what you need to lodge by 31st October

This is branded content.
It's EOFY in Australia. That means sales, school holidays, and of course, tax returns. The yearly paperwork. Gather your receipts, bank statements, and payslips... it's time to do the numbers.
Specifically, you'll need to be able to declare all your income - even from your side hustles - have a record of your expenses and know what you can claim tax deductions on.
So, to make the number crunching a little easier, we've compiled details and descriptions for all you need to lodge by 31st October to file your tax return.
After not working with taxes for a year, it's easy to be hazy about the terms and abbreviations. Here's a refresher of the major tax categories you should be familiar (enough) with when preparing to file your tax return.
GST is a 10% tax on (almost) all items and works sold or consumed in Australia - everything from plums to plumbers.
If you own a small business (or a big one), you can claim credits for any GST included in the price you pay for your business's necessary goods and services - food stock, repairs and appliances are all claimable. These are GST credits, or input tax credits.
If your business has a yearly turnover of $75k+ (or $150k+ for non-profits), you'll need to register it for GST. You'll have to include GST in the price of the goods and services that your business provides (and pay accordingly).
To put it simply, a tax return is exclusive of GST, and a BAS form is inclusive.
Additional taxes like PAYG withholding are also included, and both your BAS and your business's tax return are necessary to be submitted for your business in your EOFY return. If you are registered for GST, you will have to submit a BAS for your tax return too (regardless of whether you registered voluntarily).
Home office deductions can be tricky to work out (we're talking about your working-from-home set-up here; not the Australian Department of Home Affairs).
Not only can you claim all the goods and services you buy primarily for your home office, but you can also claim per hour you work. The fixed rate for hourly home office work is 67 cents per hour. So long as you have records to prove the hours you've worked in your home office in some capacity, you can claim this.
Generally, these deductions should be checked and confirmed by a tax expert to make sure you only claim what you're eligible for.
There are a handful of tax incentives that support small businesses. This includes tax deductions on eligible equipment purchases, reduced energy bills, deductible loan interest and more. If you're a business owner, it's worth reading up on what could be accessible for you.
Now you know the various ways that tax is recorded and segmented in Australia during EOFY, it's important to make sure you file your tax return correctly and avoid the common taxpayer mistakes.
Thankfully, most of your income details will be filled out for the ATO by your employer and related financial institutions (like your bank). But, if you're self-employed or a small business owner, you may have additional income streams that aren't already recorded.
The most common types of income - besides employment income - are government payments, super pensions, annuities, investment income such as from share portfolios, app income like Uber or Airbnb, compensation payments, and foreign income. All this must be declared.
Claiming tax deductions is where you put the work in - everything from finding receipts to sifting through purchases to finding out what's claimable and how.
And while we can't help you find the details on your new laptop purchase; we can tell you whether it's claimable. If you're using it for your work, and personal use is incidental, it's claimable. But since it likely cost over $300, you must claim based on the decline in value over its effective life.
This will require a calculation on your behalf. Because of this, it's easier to start with all your deductibles that are under $300 - like the computer mouse, USB, or spare hard drives that you bought for your laptop.
At the end of the day, the more deductions you claim, the lower your taxable income will be. Just make sure only to claim items which you have proper records for.
For example, a laptop would need both a receipt and evidence that supports your claim that it's for work purposes - this is often just an explanation, but sometimes a diary or more extensive reporting is necessary.
Even once you've submitted your tax return and long-spent all the money you received back, you must keep all evidence and relevant paperwork on hand for the next five years. This is in the case of an audit, and you may face penalties if you are unable to produce the related evidence for your deductions.
This doesn't have to be a physical record either, the ATO accepts digital copies of receipts and other documentation.
It's no wonder why accountants are in such demand, because tax returns are certainly a complex business. Thankfully, they're getting more streamlined every year, with more and more tools designed to help non-experts and the average Australian taxpayer.
If you're having trouble, make use of the many calculating tools available online, as well as digital calendars like QuickBooks which track key dates and deadlines for you.
Our final tip? If you're working with a registered tax agent, you have until 15th May the following year to lodge your tax return, rather than the 31st October. So - don't panic!
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
