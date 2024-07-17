Wollongong council can do better, says Liberal Lord Mayor candidate John Dorahy

Liberal Lord Mayoral candidate for Wollongong John Dorahy knows it won't be easy to land the top job - even with Gordon Bradbery stepping aside.
The incumbent Lord Mayor announced in May that he won't be contesting the September elections.
Some have seen that may clear the way for Labor's Tania Brown and Cr Dorahy said it would be a challenge to win as a Liberal Lord Mayor.
"I believe so," Cr Dorahy said.
"Gordon was the right person for the role back then by perception, because he came from a minister's background and the council had come out of ICAC at that time.
"For me, as a former business person, business owner and someone who lives and breathes and grew up in the area, you know there's plenty of things that we can do.
"There's lots of things that we can do and council, I think, can be more efficient, more effective with some of those services."
Among the issues Cr Dorahy raised were community concerns about fortnightly red-bin collections, increasing the hours of council lifeguards at the city beaches and looking to help businesses.
"What we need to do is look at the engagement with the community, being the business owner, as to what are our wants and needs, and what do they want," he said.
"I don't believe, from my experience on council for the last 13 years, that we're as engaged with the community as what we can be and maybe what we should be."
The Liberals announced the first four of their 13 candidates, the three incumbents in Cr Dorahy, Cr Cameron Walters and Cr Elisha Aitken. Rhonda Christini - who ran in the 2021 elections will also stand again for Ward 2.
Cr Walters had also been on the council several terms but said he hadn't been looking to run as the party's Lord Mayoral candidate.
"I didn't really think about it," Cr Walter said.
"I'm really enjoying my time up in the northern suburbs and representing them. I think for me, that's enough at the moment because there's a lot of things to do up there and get done."
Elisha Aitken will be running for her second term on the council after gradually finding her feet in her first stint.
"There was so much to learn," Cr Aitken said.
"People don't realise how much goes into what council does and the sort of work that they do. That was a challenge initially as I learned. I suppose that's part of my style is I like to get all the facts and try to work to success in what I'm trying to do."
Ms Christini said she ran on a pledge to fix the footpaths and noted that, several years later, they were still a problem.
"Since last time my dad's had a stroke, he's in a wheelchair and, I've noticed how hard it is for wheelchair access for a lot of people," Ms Christini said.
She also felt looking at setting up two hours of free parking in the city mall would help limit "escape spending".
