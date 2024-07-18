Illawarra celeb art dynasty unfurls as pensive portrait gets Young Archies nod

Leon Do, the 14-year-old son of acclaimed northern Illawarra author/painter Anh Do, has announced himself an artist in his own right after being named a finalist in the Young Archie competition.
Leon's entry is a beyond-his-years portrait that borrows some of the texture-rich impasto methods beloved by his famous father and synonymous with moody northern Illawarra scapes.
In his entry submission Leon explained the painting, Xavier on a Tuesday, simply showed his older brother as he appeared one Tuesday morning.
"Sometimes Xavier is up, sometimes he's down; on this day he was in the middle," Leon, a Year 9 student at The Illawarra Grammar School, wrote.
"In my painting I have attempted to portray my brother's slightly melancholic mood.
"I have chosen to paint my brother because he is always there for me no matter what.
"I love painting with oils and enjoy learning from my dad, the artist Anh Do. I also like to learn by studying the works of artists like Vincent van Gogh and Lucian Freud."
Leon is the second-youngest of the four Do kids.
The face of Xavier, the eldest, may look familiar, having appeared on a recent UOW student handout. Xavier reported signed to Sydney's Chadwick's Models in 2022.
Leon's treatment echos that of Australian impasto masters Ben Quilty and Thirroul's Paul Ryan, who mentored Anh Do in the method soon after the The Happiest Refugee autobiographer took up painting in 2010.
The method, where the paint goes on thick enough to trowel and the blending is minimal, became celebrated prime-time TV fodder in the ABC series Anh's Brush With Fame (2016-2021).
In 2014 Do told Fairfax Media: "I'm drawn to the texture of it as well as the colour. I love the accidental beautiful bits that can happen with thick paint when you just throw it on."
"What happens is it mixes itself. Because I have no idea what the paint is going to end up like, I often don't mix a colour completely."
Both Ryan and Do became Archibald Prize finalists that year with portraits of actor Richard Roxburgh and Do's father, respectively.
Three years later, Do won the People's Choice award with a portrait of actor Jack Charles.
He has been an Archibald finalist five times, in all.
Relatives - mums, dads and grandparents - feature heavily as subjects in the junior version of Australia's most prestigious portrait prize.
Organisers say entries into the Young Archies ballooned from 3400-odd to a new record of more than 4000 this year.
Seventy finalists were chosen, some as young as five years old.
Finalists' works are exhibited at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in a free display alongside the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes, until September 8.
Leon is one of 15 finalists in the 13-15 years category.
The winner will be announced on July 27.
