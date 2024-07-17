Turn web woes into 'woo-hoos': 6 mistakes to avoid in your digital marketing campaigns

This is branded content.
Digital marketing is an important part of any business strategy.
It allows you to target specific audiences that align with your existing or desired customer base and generates clear, measurable results so you have a thorough understanding of where to put your bang for buck.
Digital marketing is a broad term and can include several initiatives such as social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, or search engine optimisation (SEO).
Digital marketing can be done in-house or by engaging with outsourced marketing specialists or businesses focusing on specific outcomes such as out-of-home advertising or link building services in Australia.
Due to the sheer size and potential of digital marketing, it can leave room for error and mistakes that can hinder the success of a business. This article will delve into six of the most common mistakes you should avoid in your digital marketing campaigns.
Before starting any marketing activity, a clear and concise strategy will need to be developed.
A digital marketing strategy is a comprehensive plan that ensures all actions work towards your defined business goals. It may include details such as target audiences, brand messaging, channels to market, reporting methodologies, and key performance indicators (KPIs). It will also need to be signed off by all relevant parties to ensure alignment across all stakeholders.
Without a well-defined strategy, you run the risk of becoming scattered, wasting time and resources on ineffective initiatives, producing results you have no idea how to process, and creating uncertainty around the best next steps.
To avoid this chaos, the best approach is to first define your business goals, ensure all marketing efforts are designed to work in service of these goals, and only then execute with the right messaging on appropriate digital platforms.
A/B testing is a way to compare two versions of something to determine which performs better.
In marketing, A/B testing might involve sending half of your database version 1 of an email and the other half version 2 to see which converts better, or at different times to see if the open rate improves. It may also be having 50% of your web audience see one version of a home page, and 50% seeing a second version to determine who stays on-site longer or clicks through to more subpages.
Wherever possible, a digital marketing campaign should be A/B testing different variables to determine the optimum wording, imagery, send time, or any other factors that can impact the conversion of a lead.
Having a social media presence is important, but if you're using it in a 'set and forget' manner and simply scheduling posts rather than engaging with your audience regularly, it's wasted time and effort.
According to Datareportal, Australia is home to 20.8 million social media users, which represents 78.3% of the total population. This is a significant number, and in all likelihood, your target customer base is lurking around there. Businesses or brands that do exceptionally well on social media, however, do not just promote - they engage, build relationships, and foster a sense of community with their social media followers.
Unfortunately, many businesses still use social media as a one-way communication channel which can be off-putting for customers. To avoid this, focus on not just your content, but on responding to comments or queries to build interactions and create a space for conversation, not just advertising.
In the same manner as A/B testing, optimising your digital advertising is important to generate more leads for less money.
If you are running Google AdWords or social media ads to promote your business, there is consistent, real-time reporting available to help tweak your campaigns to achieve optimal results.
The fundamental aspect of Google Ads optimisation is selecting the right keywords to target and bidding on them effectively. Well-planned strategies will ensure you attract relevant traffic at a minimal cost per click (CPC).
A basic Google Ads strategy can be to run ads for a few weeks to gather data, then review which keywords are working for you while pausing keywords that are not working. You may also want to review what times users are clicking and converting - for example, it may be more cost-effective to run ads in the evening.
A similar strategy can be used for social media ads but with an A/B testing flavour to it. Review what is working after a few weeks, continue to run those that are generating more views or clicks while canning the others, and see at what times engagement is highest and schedule more posts around these periods.
SEO is the backbone of digital marketing. It will help your website rank higher in search engine results like Google, making it easier and more likely for potential customers to find you.
Poor SEO will result in negative outcomes such as decreased visibility of your website, lower website traffic, and missed opportunities. To avoid this, be sure to work on best SEO practices including keyword research, on-page optimisation, and link building. If you are uncertain about how to action these practices, engage with an SEO professional.
Digital marketing campaigns are not a set-and-forget process. Regular monitoring and adjustments are required to optimise campaigns and maximise results. If you do not track or analyse the performance of your campaign, you may as well be shooting in the dark.
Having targets set before beginning a digital marketing campaign will also ensure you can accurately track your activity to agreed goals. You should utilise assets such as Google Analytics and UTM codes to ensure you are attributing lead sources correctly and can report accurately.
A wealth of opportunity exists for businesses that use digital marketing as a platform to communicate and engage with potential customers. By being aware of these six key mistakes, you will be better equipped and more capable of taking steps to avoid them and ensure you are getting the most out of your digital marketing campaigns.
