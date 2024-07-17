All smiles on awards night as orthodontics team claims top Illawarra business gong

There were smiles all around as one of the Illawarra's most coveted business prizes was announced on Tuesday night.
And not a wonky tooth in sight.
Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow claimed gongs in the health improvement services category as well as the night's top honour - Business of the Year - at the Illawarra South Coast Local Business Awards.
For the business's general manager, John Brett, the prize was reward for a longstanding commitment to quality.
"We invest in our staff's training and upskilling - they all go about traineeships and completing their qualifications," he told the Mercury.
"We also put a lot of investment into our technology. We look at the latest trends in artificial intelligence and what we can do to bring in some those technologies to help with efficiency.
The clinic this month updated its x-ray machine to include a CBCT scan or "cone beam"
"Our [existing machine] usually takes a front and side view of the teeth, but this actually takes a 3D scan of the entire skull," Mr Brett said.
"From that we can use much more advanced treatment planning techniques using software.
"It arrived two weeks ago. We're always looking for those opportunities to improve and enhance what we do. When those new technologies come out it leads to better outcomes, and we try to jump on it."
Dr Joseph Geenty and Dr Stephen Brown started the business that would become Smile Team in the 1980s. It has since grown to employ 50 staff at locations in Fairy Meadow, Shellharbour, the Southern Highlands and Paramatta.
"We calculated that we must have given 10,000 people smiles in the Illawarra since then," Mr Brett said.
Finalists at the annual awards are decided according to public vote.
Businesses are then judged against a set criteria and according to information they provide, as well as their online presence.
In other categories, Fairy Meadow cannoli aficionados Pasticceria Massimo won best bakery/cake business and Port Kembla salon Broken Glass by Kevin Crane won best hairdresser.
Helensburgh butcher Christians Premium Meats won best butcher, meantime Shellharbour's Kings Kebab & Mexican and Thirroul's Boveda took out prizes for best takeaway and best restaurant, respectively.
The best new business prize went to Jervis Bay-based First Nations Removals And Storage, an Indigenous owned, managed and operated venture headed by Kulani and James Williams.
Automotive Services: Precision Suspension and Automotive
Bakery/Cake Business: Pasticceria Massimo Papa
Beauty Services: Cosmetic HQ by Danielle Ryan
Brows & Lashes Services: SOUL Brow Studio
Butcher: Christians Premium Meats
Cafe: The Again & Again Cafe and Restaurant
Dance Studio: Your Talent Team
Early Childhood Centre: Happy Hearts Academy Early Learning Centre
Education Service: Focus Tutoring
Electrical Services: Lumos Electrical & Solar
Fashion: Millers - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
Fast Food/Takeaway: Kings Kebab & Mexican
Fitness Services: Jetts Nowra
Florist: Warilla Florist and Classy Baskets
Fruit & Vegetable Shop: Mitchells Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre
Hairdresser: Broken Glass by Kevin Crane
Health Improvement Services: Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow
Jewellery Store: Desiderate
Martial Arts Business: Gracie Barra Shellharbour
New Business: First Nations Removals And Storage
Pet Care: VIP Dog Club
Pharmacy: Choice Pharmacy Bomaderry
Photography Business: Kieara Skie Photography
Professional Services: Integrity Strata
Real Estate Agency: Rise Property Group
Restaurant: Boveda
Service & Trade: South Sea Carpentry
Sole Operator: Focus Automotive
Specialised Business: Bawley Point Linen Hire
Specialised Retail Business: Thirroul + co
Business Person of the Year: Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens
Youth Award: Newfound Building Solutions
Business of the Year: Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow
