National Youth Championships a happy homecoming for a certain Wolves legend

The National Youth Football Championships has been a happy homecoming so far for former Wolves legend Vaughan Coveny.
The Victoria U15 Blue coach at the championships - which are currently being held in the region - played for the Wollongong Wolves between 1993-95, back in the old National Soccer League era.
The New Zealand international - who was capped 64 times and scored on 29 occasions for the All Whites - said he was enjoying being back in the city of Wollongong, back where his illustrious career all started.
Coveny would move from the Wolves in 1995 to go and play for legendary coach Frank Arok - and his assistant, a certain Ange Postecoglou - for fellow NSL powerhouse South Melbourne, where he amassed over 250 appearances.
From there, he would have stints in the early days of the A-League for Newcastle Jets and Wellington Phoenix, before retiring and moving into coaching. But it all began at Wollongong Wolves.
"Dave Ratcliffe was the coach at the time and they (the Wolves) gave me an opportunity because I wasn't playing at the time in Melbourne," Coveny recalled.
"[Coming to Wollongong] was probably the best thing I've done. I came here and really enjoyed the place and the people. I did well enough to make the big move to South Melbourne. But my career really started in Wollongong.
"So I'm thankful for the opportunities that they gave me because I just really enjoyed my time here with nice people and good culture. We were always competitive, especially at home at the old Brandon Park. It was a bit of a fortress, people didn't really like coming to play here.
"We probably didn't have maybe the budget of some of the other big clubs, but we were never disgraced by any means."
Coveny said he knew from very early on that he wanted to be a coach, specializing in youth development, and that educating the next generation on the national stage was a huge achievement for him.
"As soon as I finished my playing career I got my coaching licenses. I knew pretty much straight away that I wanted to be a coach, but more involved with youth development," he continued.
"I was involved with Melbourne Victory for a couple of years and then Western United. I work with the elite player pathways. To be honest, one of my bucket list things I wanted to do was to coach at the National Youth Championships, which I haven't done before.
"So I'm grateful that Football Victoria gave me that opportunity."
The best young footballers in Australia have been in the thick of the action since Tuesday at the Championships, which are held in the region at WIN Stadium, Ian McLennan, and JJ Kelly Park.
Some 32 teams and over 700 players are in the city for the prestigious tournament which kicked-off on Tuesday and runs until Sunday, July 21.
The top two teams from the four groups will advance to the final stages, progressing through the quarter finals and semi finals, with the grand final to be held on Sunday, 21 July.
