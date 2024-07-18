Big plans ahead for South Coast Flame U16 goalkeeping star, Abby Inman

Woonona teen Abby Inman is rapidly making her way through the goalkeeping ranks in the Illawarra.
The South Coast Flame U16 vice-captain and Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete is currently training seven days a week in order to make her dream of moving to the US - and potentially playing for the Matildas one day - a reality.
In her corner are mentors that are more than capable of getting Abby to the biggest stage. Ex-Matilda Belinda Barter is the one guiding Abby in clubland at the Flame, whilst she also has experience learning her trade under prominent Australian goalkeeping coach, Trinity Allen, whilst rubbing shoulders with A-Leagues players in the process.
Just recently, Abby travelled to the UK with the Flame where she received training from English and Scottish powerhouse clubs such as Fulham, Wolves, and Celtic.
If that's not enough to keep her busy, Abby is also the Woonona over 30s womens assistant coach, and is an accredited referee.
All of this hard work (she hopes) will begin to pay dividends, with her main goal to head over to the US.
"I've had my sights set on America," Abby said.
"I've been looking at the college of South Florida. One of my coaches from the IAS recently moved to America to be head of strength and conditioning coach at one of the new US Super League teams. She's put me in contact with the coaches. So we're keeping in touch."
The young starlet was recently nominated for Football NSW's talent support program, which she was nominated for by her club the Flame, where she has been making massive inroads of late.
"I've started for the U20s and also made my first grade debut [with the Flame], so that was exciting," she added.
"I've been also training with the Western Sydney Wanderers Academy, with goalkeeping legend Jim Fraser, who used to play for the Socceroos and coached Socceroos goalkeepers. I train with him on a weekly basis.
"I'm getting a whole bunch of opportunities. My goal now would be to continue to enhance my abilities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.