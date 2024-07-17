Blue Haven sell-off complete, but Kiama Council wanted more money

One hundred new jobs and extra beds for residents, Blue Haven Bonaira's new owners have moved to reassured the community.
As the $95 million sale was finalised and contract signed on Wednesday, July 17, Kiama Council CEO Jane Stroud said they should have got more for the property.
The, at times, controversial sale saw some calling for the property to remain in public hands rather than being sold off to a private entity.
As mayor Neil Reilly signed a contract with Hall & Prior CEO Graeme Prior in council chambers, the property's new owner told the Mercury the aged care facility was in safe hands.
"We'll increase the beds, we'll increase the jobs. On the job count, at least 100 new jobs in the next five years," Mr Prior said.
Bonaira has a lot of "very good bones" Mr Prior said as he confirmed a site visit in September to meet staff and residents, before taking over on November 1
"The most important thing is that we have the staff stay with us ... and we earn their respect," he said. "That would take six months to earn their trust and their respect.
"Most importantly, us and the staff maintain excellent care for the residents and the families and the people in the village.
Hall & Prior is a family owned business and community calls to stop the sale of Bonaira didn't put Mr Prior off purchasing the site, he said.
"It's a beautiful home to be involved with and the council spent a lot of money invested in the home to build something very special," he said.
"It's my life, it's what I do, it's my vocation. It's family and we love what we do."
Councils should have receive a higher sale price, Ms Stroud said as she watched contracts being singed on Wednesday.
Construction started on the $105m property in 2018, and at council's meeting this week it was revealed council will sue the property's builder Richard Crooks.
"We know that there are significant defects and that those defects have had a material negative impact on the value of the asset," Ms Stroud said.
"That gap from the construction costs towards what was realised at market relates to the defects, and that's what we'll be pursuing."
Despite the looming legal action Ms Stroud said felt happy and proud council had sold the property.
"I'm actually really excited for my staff at Blue Haven Bonaira and for the residents who we care for and who live with us, because they finally get the chance to focus and become a soul-focused aged care business," she said.
Mayor Reilly agreed many people were shocked that council wanted to sell a multi-million dollar facility.
"We've received advice from our auditors, we've received advice from the Treasury of NSW, we've received advice from the office of local government as to what our finances are at the moment and what they should be," he said.
"The only way we can do that was to stop the hemorrhaging of funds that was happening as a result of running an aged care facility as a single entity."
Cr Reilly said signing the contract was his "best day" of being a mayor so far, and the community should feel very, very confident about the site's new owner.
"Not only will they be getting the same sort of care that we have provided, it might even be better than that and it will be consistent and continuous," he said.
"We wanted to divest ourselves of aged care, but keep it in the community."
Cr Reilly declined to comment on the upcoming legal action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.