Advertising Feature

Dr Shweta Kumar is a new face at Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group. Picture Supplied

If you suffer from conditions such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout, or Psoriatic Arthritis, the good news is there is help at hand. Dr Shweta Kumar has recently joined Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group, expanding the centre's services to now include Rheumatology. Dr Kumar brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for helping patients manage and overcome chronic rheumatic conditions.

Dr Kumar's journey into Rheumatology began after she graduated from UNSW as a doctor. Dr Kumar explained she was drawn to the specialty because of her interest in establishing long-term relationships with patients and helping them navigate the complexities of chronic diseases.



"I find diagnostic medicine fascinating, particularly spending time problem-solving conditions and coming up with solutions," she said. "Autoimmune diseases and inflammation are incredibly interesting due to their complexity, and the dynamic nature of the science and research behind them."

Dr Kumar focuses on treating inflammatory conditions such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Gout, and Psoriatic Arthritis, and said there had been a revolution in treatment options for these conditions. "There are always new and exciting treatment options being released including injectable and oral tablets that have transformed the management of arthritis," she said. "What were once crippling and disabling conditions are now manageable, allowing patients to live rich, fulfilling, and active lives."

One of the standout features of Joint Vision Orthopaedic Group is its multidisciplinary approach. Patients benefit from a comprehensive care plan that includes access to a dedicated allied health team comprising nurses, physiotherapists, and exercise physiologists.



Dr Kumar said by having onsite ultrasound and X-ray facilities, which play a crucial role in the diagnosis and management of rheumatic conditions, and working in a collaborative environment, it allowed them to customise care plans. "This integrated approach ensures that patients receive holistic care tailored to their specific needs," she said. "Having immediate access to precise imaging is incredibly beneficial as it allows us to make accurate diagnoses and monitor the progress of treatments in real-time, ensuring that we can adjust care plans promptly and effectively."

Looking ahead, Dr Kumar said she was excited about the advancements in Rheumatology, particularly the development of biological therapies. "Every day, new trials and research studies emerge," she said. "Biological drugs, produced from molecules in living cells, target the immune system in very precise ways and protect patients against the effects of inflammation on their joints and improve their quality of life."



For patients managing chronic rheumatic conditions, Dr Kumar emphasised the importance of education and a comprehensive care plan. "Understanding their condition is key," she said. "I take the time to explain all aspects of their condition during consultations and offer regular follow-ups, and with the support of our allied health team, we customise plans to help patients regain strength and return to the activities they love."