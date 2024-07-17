The Snakepit to host high profile pre-season match between Hawks and Shanghai

International basketball will head to the Snakepit in August with the Illawarra Hawks set to host Shanghai Sharks.
The match - which is set to take place Saturday, August 17 - will enable basketball fans in the region to welcome their beloved Hawks in one of their first hit-outs for NBL25, whilst also witnessing some of the best foreign stars.
The Shanghai Sharks, strong competitors in the Chinese Basketball Association, boast top-tier talent, including international representatives Wang Zhelin, Xie Liyongwei and Zheng Liu.
The game against the Hawks will be the first of two matches the Sharks will play in Australia, followed by a game against the Brisbane Bullets on August 23.
Hawks chief executive Stu Taggart said the match would be a great opportunity for fans to see their favourite players up close and personal.
"We're excited to welcome such strong international competition to Wollongong next month," Taggart said.
"It's a great opportunity to assess our preparations ahead of the upcoming season, and for Hawks members and fans to see the renewed line-up and experience international basketball at the Hawks' traditional home court.
"We are grateful to the Illawarra Basketball Association for hosting the game at the Snakepit and we hope the game is a fitting way for us to recognise the enormous commitment and support that the Illawarra basketball community show for our sport and for the Hawks every year."
Ticket sales information including the proposed public on sale date will be released over coming weeks to Hawks Members and fans via direct email and the Hawks' website. Tip-off will be 5:30pm.
