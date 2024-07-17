Illawarra Mercury
The Snakepit to host high profile pre-season match between Hawks and Shanghai

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
July 17 2024 - 4:47pm
Hawks star Sam Froling in a 2023 pre-season match against New Zealand at the Snakepit last September. Picture by Anna Warr
Hawks star Sam Froling in a 2023 pre-season match against New Zealand at the Snakepit last September. Picture by Anna Warr

International basketball will head to the Snakepit in August with the Illawarra Hawks set to host Shanghai Sharks.

Mark August 17 in your calendars, Hawks fans.
Jordan Warren
