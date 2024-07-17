Thirroul restaurant saved from fire by stroke of luck, hours after award win

Less than 12 hours after a Thirroul restaurant crew celebrated their business award win, its owners are thankful their winning eatery didn't burn to the ground.
The team from Boveda had been up late celebrating on Tuesday, July 16 after they won the coveted Outstanding Restaurant category a mere 12 months after they'd opened their doors.
They were having a well-earned sleep-in the following morning when they got a call - "Your restaurant is on fire!".
It was about 9am on Wednesday, and only a few hours after they'd won big at the Illawarra South Coast Local Business Awards, held at the Fraternity Club.
Luckily for owners Barry Pearson, Andrew Juskiw and Amy Boatwright, a well-timed delivery and a whole lot of luck saved their beloved Mexican restaurant.
Luke Barrett owns the cafe next door, Buck Hamblin, and he was busy steaming milk for a cappuccino when a delivery guy burst inside.
"He's the fruit and veg delivery guy who was delivering next door. He came in and said 'does anyone have a phone, there's smoke billowing from next door'," he said.
Mr Barrett, who just happens to be a retained (on call) firefighter at Thirroul Fire Station, ran outside, saw the smoke and called triple-0.
His next move: run 100 metres up the street to the fire station, quickly put on his firefighting gear, jump in the truck and race back to the burning restaurant.
As he arrived back thick, black smoke was billowing from the restaurant and firefighters from Bulli were also pulling up.
Wearing oxygen cylinders and face masks to keep them safe from the smoke, the firefighters went inside.
Amid the smoke and soot they found a candle had accidentally been left burning and it had ignited a fire that threatened to destroy the award-winning restaurant.
"It was very close to being something more serious," Mr Barrett said. "If you can help, you always help."
Mr Pearson is still in shock at the fire in his beloved restaurant, and can't believe this team went from such a high to almost losing everything within about 12 hours.
"It's definitely been a see-saw couple of hours," he said.
Mr Pearson said he and his co-owners are so very grateful the delivery guy came at the right time, and Mr Barrett from the cafe next door was able to help fight the fire.
"Thank god the fruit and veg guy came, we owe him a beer," Mr Pearson said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Bulli Station Officer Paul Cambell was among the firefighters who extinguished the blaze.
"There will be a fairly significant clean up, but fortunately no structural damage," he said.
Thankfully, Mr Pearson said, Boveda was insured and while the team is working hard to clean up the mess he's not sure when it will reopen.
"There's been a delay with the insurers. We were aiming for a couple of days, but it depends on the insurers," he said.
Anyone with a booking is urged to keep checking the restaurant's social media pages for updates.
Mr Pearson praised the tight-knit Thirroul business and residential community.
"There's a lot of local support and people love getting behind local businesses in Thirroul," he said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Bulli Station Officer Paul Cambell said it was a really good example of how the service's on-call firefighters operate.
They work regular jobs while being on-call for emergencies in their local area.
Thirroul Fire Station is among a number of Illawarra region stations that operate this way. Others include Balgownie, Coledale, Corrimal, Helensburgh, Kiama, Scarborough and Unanderra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.