Kiama Council lodges complaint about local paper

The infamous "cash for comment" scandal has "parallels" to local paper the Kiama Bugle, according to Cr Mark Croxford.
In 1999, radio announcers John Laws and Alan Jones were revealed to have been paid by advertisers to make on-air statements about them that were masked as editorial commentary.
At Tuesday night's council meeting Cr Croxford referred to that controversy while speaking to his motion to refer The Bugle to the Australian Press Council over concerns about "biased reporting".
The motion also noted that the council had written to Chantelle Farah, Director and Trustee of the Regional Media Unit Trust that owned The Bugle enquiring about the trust's members.
To date, Ms Farah - who works for construction company Multiplex - has not replied. The council concerns were fuelled by speculation that there were developers within the ownership structure.
That was the link Cr Croxford drew with the cash for comments saga.
"It's imperative to ensure that similar unethical practices are not influencing local reporting," Cr Croxford said.,
"The cash for comment scandal highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the media.
"Council must delegate authority to the CEO to refer The Bugle to the Australian Press Council for an independent investigation and adjudication due to the concerns about its ownership and reporting practices which have implications for transparency, accountability and adherence to journalistic standards."
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang spoke against this motion, noting she voted in support of the motion in May to write to Ms Farah. However she felt the discussion since was "confrontational and the opposite of fostering a professional relationship".
She also noted that Cr Croxford had made social media posts on the subject that she called "confrontational and accusatory, unnecessarily, inappropriate and unprofessional", before being warned by Mayor Neil Reilly about bringing other councillors into disrepute.
"I'm concerned that the events that have taken place since we passed that [May motion] have created quite a divide between the council and The Bugle," Cr Renkema-Lang said.
"It's no wonder that The Bugle hasn't replied or responded given what has transpired since the May meeting.
"I cannot support this motion. The motion appears to be driven by personal grievances rather than a genuine concern about journalistic standards."
In response to a question from Cr Imogen Draisma, CEO Jane Stroud outlined the council's concerns related to The Bugle's ownership structure, especially in light of its draft housing strategy.
"Lots of people own land in Kiama - it's one of the most unaffordable places to live in," Ms Stroud said.
"We need to be certain and sure that the ownership is clear so that we can rest assured that we are not accidentally arising any conflicts of interest.
"If, say the ownership structure behind it is a bank, it might be a developer, it could be anything. We just don't actually know."
Cr Croxford's motion was passed, with Cr Renkema-Lang and Cr Kathy Rice voting against it. Cr Matt Brown abstained.
