Motorbike rider admits seriously injuring woman in Warrawong hit-and-run

A motorbike rider who hit a female cyclist at speed ran away from the scene while the woman lay on the road with serious injuries.
Steven Lawrence, 40, dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm to the woman at South Warrawong on June 27, 2023.
Police were patrolling Primbee when they began chasing a stolen motorcycle with no number plates that hit up to 100kmh in a 60kmh zone at around 6pm.
Tendered court documents state officers were seconds away from activating their sirens when Lawrence crashed into a cyclist who was crossing First Avenue, causing her to propel from her bike and land hard onto the road.
She was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery for a broken arm and a wound washout, with screws inserted across the fracture.
Lawrence was on the ground about 15 metres away from the woman, as police approached and activated their body worn video.
The offender provided a fake name and birth date to officers and told them his accelerator got stuck when asked why he was speeding.
He then stood up as police searched his backpack and pointed his finger to distract them before bolting in the other direction.
Police chased Lawrence but lost sight of him at the intersection of Stuart Road in Warrawong. The dog unit was called in to assist with searching for Lawrence but he was unable to be found.
Meanwhile at the crime scene, police recalled hearing a crash detection alarm which was activated on the offender's Apple Watch.
Inquiries revealed the phone number used to activate the call to emergency services was registered to Lawrence.
On June 30, the victim provided a statement to police and said she thought she had enough time to get across the road due to the Lawrence appearing the length of at least five cars away.
Specialised police mechanics examined the motorcycle which revealed no defects or component failures.
Lawrence was arrested two months later where he was found hiding under a bed in a unit on Cliff Road in Wollongong. He will be sentenced at a later date.
