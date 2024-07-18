Battling tackles and the HSC: Tori Shipton rising through the Steelers ranks

Illawarra Steelers' 17-year-old sensation Tori Shipton checked off another task on her already impressive resume when she made her Harvey Norman Women's Premiership debut last week.
The Bulli High School student scored a brace of tries in the Steelers' 50-6 rout of the Tigers in round two last Sunday, July 14. As a result, she has retained her spot in the team for their next match against Parramatta at Collegians Sports Complex on Sunday, July 21.
At such a young age, the starlet has already made a name for herself across both league and union. She has represented U17 NSW Waratahs sevens, U18 NSW CHS rugby sevens, as well as the same level in league.
The 17-year-old Collegians junior made a name for herself in the Steelers set up with a number of impressive showings in the recent Lisa Fiola Cup earlier in the year. Now, she wants to make the no.9 position in the HNWP her own.
"I'm still overwhelmed," Shipton said.
"I'm stoked and grateful to be able to play Harvey Norman, especially coming off the Lisa Fiola season and being with such a good group of girls. I'm honoured to the club and the coaches for believing in me.
"I was at Coffs Harbour for the CHS school girls competition when I found out I was playing. I was nervous but the excitement took over. I feel like I went alright, obviously there is room for improvement, but I'm excited for the future, and I feel like I've still go heaps to learn from the older girls and coaches."
Playing her junior footy at Corrimal, Shipton then made the switch to rugby, with playing over in Japan and the Solomon Islands the major highlights.
Then back to league with Collies, Shipton's selection to the Steelers Lisa Fiola team was her first foray into representative level.
Going forward, her immediate goal is to complete her HSC at Bulli, and also kick on with her aspirations of being a professional sportsperson.
"I just want to make the most of it," she said.
"I'm grateful to be able to be part of it in general because I've learned so much. I think my goal is just to not take it for granted and learn as much as I can."
Meanwhile, 26-year-old Steelers product Shae Muhleisen - sister of St George Illawarra player Connor - said she was enjoying being back on familiar territory after playing for the Mackay Cutters earlier this season.
Despite being one of the senior players in the squad, Muhleisen said she brought something different to a youthful Steelers outfit.
"I'm supposed to bring wisdom, but I think I bring a bit more energy, the girls can't shut me up," she laughed.
"I'm loving being back. I've come in with a bit of an injury and everyone has just been there for me so well. The support here in unreal."
The injury Muhleisen was referring to was stress fractures found in her spine, which was a fair setback for her. But she said things were on the up now.
"It was a bit of time off and then seeing the specialist," she explained.
"I've got all the boxes ticked now and I've just got to manage it. I'm not on the tools anymore, so that helps."
Muhleisen added that the team were looking to make it two from two when they take on the Eels this Sunday.
"We're going to try to stick to our core beliefs, sticking to the grind and doing all our jobs correctly."
1.Jessica Patea
2.Mia-Rose Walsh
3.Indie Bostock
7.Koffi Brookfield
10.Hope Millard
11.Olivia Vale
12.Jordyn Preston
13.Trinity Tauaneai
14.Tayleah Handcock
15.Shae Muhlesien
16.Tiarna West
20.Sienna Yeo
18.Zali Yeo
