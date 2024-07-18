Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Athletics Wollongong to raise funds for Peru-bound duo Amidzovski and Wayne

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
July 18 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delta Amidzovski (left) and Chelsy Wayne will be in attendance for Athletics Wollongong's fundraiser at Collegians Sports Club on Saturday, July 20 to raise money for the pair's upcoming venture to Peru. Pictures - Athletics Australia
Delta Amidzovski (left) and Chelsy Wayne will be in attendance for Athletics Wollongong's fundraiser at Collegians Sports Club on Saturday, July 20 to raise money for the pair's upcoming venture to Peru. Pictures - Athletics Australia

Athletics Wollongong will attempt to lend a hand to two of its national champions - Delta Amidzovski and Chelsy Wayne - as the pair look to travel across the globe for the worlds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL

AFL tackle shock wave opens door for NRL SOS

Lions coach Chris Fagan says he won't be directing tackle technique changes for the time being. Photo: Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
Justin Chadwick and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Athletics Wollongong to raise funds for Peru-bound duo Amidzovski and Wayne

Delta Amidzovski (left) and Chelsy Wayne will be in attendance for Athletics Wollongong's fundraiser at Collegians Sports Club on Saturday, July 20 to raise money for the pair's upcoming venture to Peru. Pictures - Athletics Australia
The duo are heading to the U20 World Championships.
Jordan Warren
No comments

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.