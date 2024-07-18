Athletics Wollongong to raise funds for Peru-bound duo Amidzovski and Wayne

Athletics Wollongong will attempt to lend a hand to two of its national champions - Delta Amidzovski and Chelsy Wayne - as the pair look to travel across the globe for the worlds.
AW athletes Amidzovski and Wayne declared themselves as two of Illawarra's future Olympic stars by reaching the U20 World Championships, set to be held in Peru between August 27-31.
As a result, AW will host a fundraising evening on Saturday, July 20 at Collegians in Wollongong in order to attempt to help the pair's families fund the trip to South America.
For more details on the trivia night, visit the AW website here.
Amidzovski secured double national championship status in the U20 hurdles with a blistering 13.31 seconds, which was a championships record and a personal best.
The 17-year-old only then went on to complete the small feat of another PB, this time in the U20 long jump with a height of 6.36 metres.
It will be a second games for Amidzovski. She will be competing in the 100m hurdles and the long jump and having just completed a successful comp in the recent Oceania Championships in Suva.
Meanwhile 16-year-old Wayne earned her spot to Lima in the discus by throwing one kilogram more than half a football field at 52.16 metres to win gold.
Speaking to the Mercury following her throw in April, Wayne said the key to success was all about having fun.
"I was in pretty good form leading up to the event," Wayne said.
"I knew that it was going to be a difficult competition to win because there's quite a few girls all around the same level. I was pretty confident going into my swing as my technique is going pretty well at the moment.
"I was just out there to have fun and do my best."
