Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The millions that aren't really missing from Blue Haven sale

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 18 2024 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hall & Prior CEO Graeme Prior and Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly shake hands after signing the sale contract for the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care facility Picture by Adam McLean
Hall & Prior CEO Graeme Prior and Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly shake hands after signing the sale contract for the Blue Haven Bonaira aged care facility Picture by Adam McLean

From the $95 million sale of Blue Haven, Kiama Council walks away with around $11 million in the hand - so where did the rest of it go?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.