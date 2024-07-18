The millions that aren't really missing from Blue Haven sale

From the $95 million sale of Blue Haven, Kiama Council walks away with around $11 million in the hand - so where did the rest of it go?
The council statement following the signing off the contract to sell the Bonaira facility to Hall & Prior said there would be a number of "liabilities" that would have to come off the top of the sale proceeds.
"This includes employee entitlements, refundable accommodation deposits and Independent Living Unit entry contributions," the statement said.
When a person moves into the 134-bed Bonaira facility - or any other retirement home - they pay a sizeable entry fee which guarantees their accommodation for as long as they live there.
It is like a lease - the council always owned the rooms at Blue Haven.
Should that person later decide to move out, the council has to refund a large chunk of that entry fee.
What the Bonaira sale effectively means for the council is that everyone is moving out at the same time so it has to refund all those entry fees - which equals many millions of dollars.
In this case, the funds will be transferred to new owner Hall & Prior, who will return the entry fee should any current residents leave in the future.
"We have obligations to pay as well as an aged care facility to sell and we're going to settle all accounts with regard to Blue Haven," Mayor Neil Reilly said.
"We're going to be wiping off quite a considerable amount of money off our balance sheet. That will set us on a course of stability."
After those accounts are settled, the council has to use $15 million to pay out the loan it took out with NSW Treasury body TCorp to build Bonaira.
"That's a mortgage," Mayor Reilly said, "There's just no two ways about it.
"We have to pay that out and that leaves a little bit of money left over to put into operational aspects of the business."
While what is left over may seem small compared to the original purchase price, Mayor Reilly said that amount represented more than 40 per cent of Kiama's annual rates revenue.
The mayor also said there were costs the council had to bear through running just one aged care facility that wouldn't be there for a company with multiple centres.
"To run an aged care facility these days, you need scale and that means that you need a number of workforces that can be fly-in workforces and go around to fill the gaps that sometimes appear," Mayor Reilly said.
"It's a highly legislated industry. If we don't have the right number of registered nursing hours per patient or per resident, we have had to take different steps.
"It means we can go out and get an agent to do it and that costs five times the amount of money that it does to cost a normal employee."
