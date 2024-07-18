Illawarra cops call for public to dob in alleged offenders on the run

Domestic violence, stalking, knife and malicious damage offences are on the rap sheets for six alleged offenders who are on the run from police.
Photos of five men and one woman have been released by Illawarra cops, with the public urged to dob in the wanted people.
Kereama Wiwareana, aged 34, is among those wanted by police for alleged domestic violence assault and stalk/intimidate related offences.
"Kareama is described as 170 centimetres tall, medium build, with black hair and brown eyes," officers said.
"Kareama is known to frequent Warrawong, Port Kembla and surrounding suburbs."
Also on the run is 44-year-old Jason Baz, who is wanted for domestic violence assault and breach of apprehended violence orders (AVO) related offences.
Officers said Baz is 170cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Shellharbour and Warilla.
Courtney Boyd-Skinner, aged 31, is wanted for alleged stealing and knife related offences.
She is 165cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Boyd-Skinner is known to frequent Flinders and Kiama.
Police are also hunting 39-year-old Richard Dutton, he stands accused of malicious damage and offensive behaviour related offences.
He is 185cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue/grey eyes.
Dutton is known to frequent Horsley and Dapto.
Following alleged traffic related offences, Joseph Ison is also on the run from law officials.
The 46-year-old is 170cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue/grey eyes.
Ison is known to frequent Port Kembla and Koonawarra.
The youngest person on the run is 25-year-old Jacob Oakes who officers say has a number of outstanding warrants.
"Oakes is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 165-170cm tall, of a thin build with brown hair and beard, fair skin, hazel eyes," a Wollongong Police District officers say.
He is known to frequent the Woonona area.
Police have urged anyone with information on the location of these people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
