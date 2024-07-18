Shellharbour principal racially discriminated against student: tribunal

A Shellharbour Anglican College student suffered racial discrimination from her school principal even though there was no ill-intent behind the woman's words, a tribunal has ruled.
Nyah Amponsem sought an apology and a refund of school fees from the Anglican Schools Corporation (TASC), which operated the Shellharbour school, as a result of the events of March 2023.
It was agreed that principal Megan Hastie was driving the then-year 12 prefect and three other students to an International Women's Day event when she began talking about an upcoming event for Harmony Day, a celebration of multiculturalism.
Mrs Hastie turned to Ms Amponsem, who described her ethnicity as Ghanaian, and said: "You must relate to this topic most".
She then asked her questions that included: "Have you ever found it hard to fit into the college due to the colour of your skin? Is there anything you would change about the way the college does things? Have you ever felt left out due to being coloured? Have you ever wanted to leave or felt like this wasn't the right fit for you?"
The questions left Ms Amponsem feeling upset and uncomfortable.
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) heard the matter to determine whether Mrs Hastie's comments breached anti-discrimination laws.
Mrs Hastie did not give evidence to the tribunal but Peter Elliott, a TASC executive manager, said the principal asked the questions she had because she needed to understand the experience of students with diverse cultural backgrounds.
NCAT members Peter Roney and Kerry Stubbs accepted that Mrs Hastie had not intended to cause discomfort and once she became aware Ms Amponsem was upset, she immediately took steps to apologise.
But the tribunal also accepted that Ms Amponsem was left feeling "isolated and embarrassed in front of her peers" and different to other students as a result of Mrs Hastie's words.
NCAT found that asking a student the questions Mrs Hastie did constituted racial discrimination.
"We have no doubt that Nyah would have felt and indeed did feel offended and humiliated as a student leader to be asked questions which implied that she was different and had been exposed to racism, felt left out, or that she did not belong at the school," the members said.
Mrs Hastie apologised to Ms Amponsem's parents in the days after the incident and at that time told her father she wanted to apologise to Ms Amponsem personally, but was advised she was not ready for it.
Ms Amponsem suggested in her submissions that she recently wanted an apology, and TASC said it would have Mrs Hastie provide one.
As a result, NCAT decided there was no purpose in ordering an apology.
It also declined to make TASC repay the school fees of $10,125, noting they were not linked to the discrimination.
Ms Amponsem told the Mercury that she was happy with the outcome, and hoped it would lead to change in not only her former school, but other schools too.
She said schools taught students about such topics as cyber safety and 'stranger danger', but there was little education around racism within schools.
Ms Amponsem said she had wanted justice for other students in the school including her brother, having given evidence that both he and herself had experienced racist comments from fellow students.
In a statement to the Mercury, TASC said it was accepted the conversation was a "misguided attempt" to get feedback on the school's inaugural Harmony Day.
"The principal was mortified to learn that the student was upset and apologised immediately and multiple times," TASC said.
