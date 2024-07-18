'102 years of history': The store bringing butchery back to Port Kembla

Port Kembla has a butcher back on Wentworth Street for the first time in close to five years thanks to Amos Adams General Store.
Partnering with sister store Cleaver and Co Meats in Gwynneville, the new butcher's counter at the store adds ethically and responsibly sourced meat to its offerings.
Owner of both stores Lachlan Kerr said he had been looking to expand his business after moving into Wentworth Street's 1922 butcher's shopfront in July 2020.
"We've been running our shop in Gwynneville for eight years and it's only a small shop there," he said.
"[The former butcher shop on Wentworth Street] came up for lease and we needed space so we took it on."
The store started out selling produce and its own Amos Adams range of pickles, as well as bone broths and other products using what would otherwise be waste products from Cleaver and Co.
The butchery holds the same philosophy as Cleaver and Co.
"We do focus on sourcing meat from independent NSW farmers, looking after their animals looking after the land," Mr Kerr said.
"We do a lot of organically grown meat, grass fed and grass finished free range produce."
Mr Kerr said he knew there were always going to be people who would shop at supermarkets for convenience, but said stores like his offered people a clearer picture of the origin of their food.
"Our point of difference and our niche in the market is just breaking down the barriers and letting people know exactly where their meat comes from," he said.
"Taking the guesswork out of it ... if people are really looking for a really traceable clean product that's what we offer."
The other area where Amos Adams General Store has excelled in the past five years has been the sandwiches sold at the store.
"We began it as a general store, just selling pantry staples, we were making our own pickles," Mr Kerr said.
"Then we moved into sandwiches and we started to see there's a lot of professionals and workers around Port Kembla, we just tapped into a bit of a work lunches market."
Mr Kerr said he wanted to see Wentworth Street "brought back to life" having fallen in love with the area when he lived there.
"I think it's important to a lot of people, there's a lot of people that talk about how busy it used to be," he said.
"There's definitely a real sense of nostalgia you get on the street and I think it'd be great if it was up and pumping again.
"That's the long term goal and if can be part of that then that's great."
