Living in Kiama is out of reach for many

Kiama might be a great place to visit, but who can afford to live there?
Not most people, Housing Trust managing director Michele Adair told Kiama councillors during a public access session before Tuesday night's council meeting.
Ms Adair was speaking to the council's draft housing policy, which was on the agenda for the Tuesday night meeting.
"Kiama has the most unaffordable housing in regional NSW," Ms Adair said.
"The median house price is 15 times the median income. Whilst this partly reflects the attractiveness of this beautiful area and community, it also sounds a very dire warning about the economy and social well-being.
"If the community is to continue to prosper and to meet the needs of current and future generations, housing must be delivered differently."
Ms Adair said the council needed to keep in mind that affordable housing came in two categories, which she called "capital A Affordable" and "lower case A".
"Capital A affordable housing is firstly means tested for eligibility and then on an ongoing basis [and] rent is capped at no more than 30 per cent of household income," Ms Adair said.
"Those two things are absolutely critically important. What you will hear from a lot of private developers, and real estate interests is affordable housing with what I refer to as a small A, being a discount to market.
"You can discount a Mercedes or a Rolls Royce or any other sort of luxury car, it doesn't make it affordable to someone on a median income."
The Housing Trust managing director questioned why the 1000-home Springside Hill development - also referred to as Kiama West - wasn't in the draft housing plan.
The Housing Trust had teamed up with developer Traders in Purple to either own or manage 150 of those dwellings which would be set aside for affordable housing.
"The Housing Trust and the developer Traders in Purple are frankly surprised and disappointed that the draft growth and housing strategy doesn't take the opportunity to facilitate ongoing public consultation about the Springside Hill development," Ms Adair said.
"Given its status, the fact that it's been in consultation with council for over two years, the size of the project being about 1000 homes and its potential benefits.
"Springside Hill has the potential to deliver about 1000 homes of which 25 per cent would be specifically designed to overcome current flaws or faults in the market housing supply."
A council spokesperson said the draft strategy identified several sites which, combined had sufficient land to support the expected population of 31,000 by 2044.
"At this time the Kiama West proposal has not been included in the draft strategy as alternative sites were selected through the developer expression of interest process to meet supply and demand," the spokesperson said.
"These include several sites surrounding the Bombo Quarry precinct and land at both Jamberoo and Gerringong.
"Council has agreed to meet with Traders and Purple through the exhibition period to further discuss their proposal."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.