Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The fallout from THAT State of Origin brawl

By Scott Bailey
Updated July 18 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cartoonist Paul Dorin's take on State of Origin III.
Cartoonist Paul Dorin's take on State of Origin III.

The NRL has hit NSW's Haumole Olakau'atu and Cameron Murray with bans of at least two games and handed down $39,000 in fines after the sideline brawl in the State of Origin decider.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.