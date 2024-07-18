Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Can your kids get out? Firies sound alarm after 600th Illawarra structure fire

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 18 2024 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Greg Rood with a home fire escape plan on Wednesday, July 18, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Greg Rood with a home fire escape plan on Wednesday, July 18, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean

With school holidays coming to an end and parents everywhere scratching their heads trying to think of a new, and possibly free, activities, firefighters have an answer for you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.