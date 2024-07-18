Can your kids get out? Firies sound alarm after 600th Illawarra structure fire

With school holidays coming to an end and parents everywhere scratching their heads trying to think of a new, and possibly free, activities, firefighters have an answer for you.
Wollongong firefighters are urging people to grab a pen and piece of paper, and they say it just might save your life.
When a house fire erupts smoke, heat and soot quickly spread - it'll leave you disorientated, and children will sometimes hide out of fear.
There's been 601 structure fires (residential, business and car) in the Illawarra to June 30 this year. This is down on the 653 during the same time period in 2023, but up significantly on the 433 during the first six months of 2022.
Creating a home fire escape plan with your kids only takes a few minutes and it will ensure an emergency at your place is much less chaotic, Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong Station Officer Greg Rood said.
"Draw a picture of their house layout, their floor layout, and ideally have two different ways, plan A and plan B, to escape," he said.
Next, determine an outdoors meeting point for your family that's away from your home, such as the letterbox or the street end of your driveway.
Once you've got the plan drawn up and the meeting point organised it's time to practice what to do during an emergency, Station Officer Rood said.
"With school holidays at the moment, it's a great time with the families and kids are looking for little activities and things to do. They can actually get the fire escape plan down off the Fire and Rescue website and draw one up," he said.
The other thing to teach your children, he said, that once you've escaped outside, call triple-0 immediately.
During a house fire rooms can quickly fill with smoke and visibility drops significantly. In some fires it can be hard to see your hand in front of your face.
"If there's lots of smoke in your house, the adrenaline and the panic can come over, and quite often it can be difficult for people to do things that they seemingly might do normally when there's no emergency," Station Officer Rood said.
"Fires can escalate very quickly. A very small fire, within 15 to 30 seconds, can develop quickly and a bedroom or a house can can take hold and the fire can take hold."
Station Officer Rood said not only should you practice your home fire escape plan, people should also ensure they have a working smoke alarm.
If you don't have one, can't afford one or can't change your battery, firefighters will do it for you.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
