Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona's Secret Garden closes its doors after less than 18 months

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 19 2024 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Whiddett is closing The Secret Garden. Picture by Adam McLean
Luke Whiddett is closing The Secret Garden. Picture by Adam McLean

After opening less than 18 months ago, The Secret Garden cafe in Woonona will close its doors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.