Woonona's Secret Garden closes its doors after less than 18 months

After opening less than 18 months ago, The Secret Garden cafe in Woonona will close its doors.
Owner Luke Whiddett opened the cafe behind the Woonona School of Arts after the catering business he started during the COVID pandemic outgrew his old kitchen.
Sadly, both the cafe and catering business will cease to operate on July 19, 2024, over "financial disagreements" with the management of the School of Arts.
Mr Whiddett says the support from the community has been heartening.
"The community has really taken to the place, it's sad, they're [the community] sad," Mr Whiddett said.
"It's hard to let some of them go."
The closure of the business has been happening in stages as Mr Whiddett prepares to shut the shop for one final time.
Mr Whiddett says he has found casual work and will focus on different priorities for the moment.
"My next step is to concentrate on my family for a few years," he said.
"Then maybe a food truck. I won't be renting again."
One of the locals who frequented the cafe Maureen Heydona says the closure is "terrible".
"It's easy to come over here and just get a coffee," she said.
"The food's beautiful, coffee's beautiful, we haven't got far to go."
Ms Heydona says the closure hurts but "that's the way it's going these days isn't it".
The Woonona School of Arts was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.