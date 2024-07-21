Divided on offshore wind, some Illawarra residents think they weren't heard

The number 14,200 is used as ammunition by both boosters and opponents of the Illawarra's offshore wind zone - it's used to argue the public consultation process was either thorough, or that it was sorely lacking.
It's the number of public submissions received during public consultation on the plan, a consultation process which will soon come under scrutiny from a Senate inquiry.
The Government, and Member for Cunningham Alison Byrnes, say the sheer volume of engagement - 11,000 more submissions than for any other offshore wind zone - shows a community that was informed enough by the process to have their say.
But many people's "say" went against the proposal, with 65 per cent of submissions opposing the offshore wind zone. So when it was declared by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in June, many people who didn't back the zone said their voices had not been heard. And they're not happy.
Anti-wind farm group Responsible Future Illawarra sees the Senate committee's inquiry as another chance for those people to make themselves heard.
Spokesman Alex O'Brien said last year's engagement period lacked "meaningful consultation with the community" and says the government and opposition parties are well aware of people's dissatisfaction - and its potential to affect votes.
"Let's treat the community with respect," he said.
"Political parties can see the discontent in the community.
"We're encouraging the community to share their experience [about] those rapid-fire community sessions, through their own correspondence with local politicians, and to really just tell the truth of why they feel they have not been listened to, they have not had a proper consultation.
"They feel that the Government has treated the community as just a tick-box exercise, saying we've run a few sessions, but that's all."
The 65 per cent of submissions cannot be simply translated to a figure of overall support in the Illawarra. Some submissions were made on behalf of large groups, others came from outside the region.
Mr Bowen's department states "all submissions were considered by the minister" in making his decision.
But the debate over offshore wind in the Illawarra had been polarising and at times bitter, with social media-fuelled misinformation infiltrating the "no" case, and some in the "yes" camp dismissing whole suburbs as unworthy of being listened to. The stakes were high and a decision was bound to leave large numbers unhappy.
Cunningham MP Ms Byrnes and Mr Bowen have defended the consultation process on multiple occasions. Last year they extended the consultation period and added additional meetings in response to community concern it was over too quickly.
Later this year they will have to do it under the gaze of the Senate's Environment and Communications References Committee.
The inquiry was pushed by Nationals Senator Ross Cadell, from Newcastle, as the Coalition seeks to capitalise on voter discontent over the issue. It will have a particular focus on the consultation process, which Mr O'Brien said had significant problems.
"The process that the Government undertook [was] rapid-fire community sessions," he said.
"Weeks from the initial proposed announcement, they put together a panel that were ill-equipped to answer the questions on the complexity of the project."
He said the panels at information sessions lacked sufficient environmental and energy experts for such a significant change to the Illawarra's beloved coastline.
The inquiry will also go beyond the consultation process, thanks to an amendment from renegade former Greens Senator Lydia Thorpe, and examine consent from Traditional Owners for offshore wind, and the impact on marine life.
The environmental impact is where much of the misinformation infiltrated the debate - with "news" of mass whale deaths caused by wind farms in the US among the most prominent claims circulated on Facebook. If the Senate inquiry is to fully examine the potential impact of wind farms on marine life, it may need longer than its February deadline to report.
Asked about the conspiracy theorists and misinformation among offshore wind opponents, Mr O'Brien said "you've got extremities on both sides".
"The overwhelming majority of our community [can] can be seen in the submissions where 65 per cent have rejected the project," he said.
"You know, we're not saying 65 per cent of this community are are wackos and nut jobs, are we?
"Let's accept that a big majority of this community said no in the submissions, a big majority of this community has put together over 23,000 signatures on petitions."
It is not known yet whether the inquiry will hold hearings in the Illawarra before it reports to the Senate in February 2025.
"We would like hearings in the Illawarra," Mr O'Brien said.
"We would like as many people in those impacted areas to be able to speak and tell the truth.
"We will work with the Senators in terms of finding the right mix. But what we would like is to ensure, whether it's here in the Illawarra or whether it's in Canberra, that we have real representatives from the community, our stakeholders, and that we can have that open and honest conversation about what actually happened."
Ms Byrnes had defended the consultation process when the Senate inquiry was established.
"We received more than 14,200 submissions on this project, at least 11,000 submissions more than any other proposed zone in Australia, which suggests community in the Illawarra has been highly engaged and aware of the project and process," she told the Mercury on July 4.
Ms Byrnes said the feedback was taken into consideration by Mr Bowen in making his decision to declare the Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone, particularly how its size was reduced and its Western boundary moved further out to sea from the initial proposal.
It will soon be seen how wide the Senate committee extends its scope on offshore wind, and whether it holds hearings in the Illawarra. If it does, the Senators should find no shortage of people wanting to be heard.
