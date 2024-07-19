For expert legal advice relating to Wills, contact Turner Freeman Lawyers Advertising Feature

Wills can be contested if the person that has been left out or inadequately provided for is an eligible person. - Michelle Walsh, Turner Freeman Lawyers

Michelle Walsh is the Managing Partner of the Wollongong and Canberra Offices of Turner Freeman. Picture supplied

Sometimes people who might expect to be a beneficiary or recipient under a Will either may not be included or may not be adequately provided for under a Will.

When this happens Wills can be contested if the person that has been left out or inadequately provided for is an eligible person.



An eligible person can lodge an application in the Supreme Court of NSW for what is called a family provision order.



Eligible persons include people in the following categories:

A person who was the wife or husband of the deceased person at the time of the deceased person's death.

A person with whom the deceased person was living in a de facto relationship at the time of the deceased person's death

A child of the deceased person

A former wife or husband of the deceased person

A person who was, at any particular time, wholly or partly dependent on the deceased person

Who is a grandchild of the deceased person or was, at that particular time or at any other time, a member of the household of which the deceased person was a member

A person with whom the deceased person was living in a close personal relationship at the time of the deceased person's death

In addition to being an eligible person, the person making the application must also prove that adequate provision has not been made for them by the deceased in their Will taking into account their circumstances, the size of the estate and the beneficiaries of the deceased's Will.

Sometimes there can also be disputes about the validity of a Will.



This can happen in circumstances such as where there are two Wills made close together, where there is a doubt about whether the testator has actually executed the Will or where there is doubt about whether the testator had the capacity to make the Will such as in circumstances of mental incapacity.

An eligible person has 12 months from the date of death to commence proceedings in Court.

If you are making a Will and you wish to exclude someone from your Will you can prepare a Statement setting out the reasons as to why you wish to exclude someone from your Will or have made limited provision for someone.



If a claim is then made, the Court will take into account the reasons why you have excluded that person.

