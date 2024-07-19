Guess who's back? Unfiltered commercial radio queen returns to Wollongong

Colourful commercial radio queen Bianca Dye is poised to return to Wollongong airwaves for a brief stint, nine years and several brutally hard knocks after leaving the city.
Dye will join i98FM for two weeks on the Winter Breakfast Show, starting Monday, July 22, alongside Drive announcer and station veteran Maje Saba.
Dye spent seven years on the station's Marty and Bianca Breakfast Show before resigning in 2015 to wage what would become an expensive and harrowing IVF battle.
She has since spoken publicly about struggles with endometriosis and other factors that undermined her dreams of motherhood, weight gain resulting from a thyroid condition, crippling anxiety, a late-in-life ADHD diagnosis and the more recent breakdown of a romantic relationship which took with it her stepmotherly relationship with a beloved child.
"Oh I'm tired!" Dye told the Mercury. "But I got to an age where I made peace with it [being unable to conceive]. I've closed that chapter.
"I'm a different person to the Bianca that left the Gong, in a good way.
"But I'm still the same way-too-honest, vulnerable person. I think that's what's made me able to connect with listeners, no matter what."
Authenticity and vulnerability might be in vogue for a league of 2024 content creators, but Dye was something of an early adopter of the warts-and-all approach, and remains a rarity in commercial radio.
After leaving Wollongong she spent four years doing the breakfast show at KIIS 97.3FM before that job was stymied by COVID lockdowns.
She landed a spot on Sea 90.9 Gold Coast and went on to win a best entertainment presenter's award at the 2022 Australian Commercial Radio Awards.
But she was axed from the position last year, after three years, when the station opted to network the show.
A resulting profile piece in a Newscorp publication produced the headline, "50, sacked and single", though Dye at first seemed to take it on the chin.
"That's showbiz, unfortunately," she said. "It's disappointing, but you can't take it personally."
"You live by the sword, you die by the sword - it's exciting and you get to live a great life - I once flew [overseas] for a night to interview Madonna; Michael Buble gave me his hotel room key!
"It's a privilege, this job. But it can end in a heartbeat."
The career lull eventually caused a rare crisis of confidence.
"I'd been diagnosed with ADHD, became single, turned 50 and lost my job, all within a four-month period, and I think it's safe to say I had a mild nervous breakdown," Dye said.
"I felt embarrassed and ashamed. I thought there must be something wrong with me.
"I've never believed in my talents more, yet here I am now, unemployed. It hit really hard."
In January Dye retreated to Bali, spending four weeks "doing all the hippy things", including a visit to a so-called "screaming waterfall" in Ubud.
In line with an "ancient tradition" of screaming under water that clatters so loudly it drowns out the cries, she let rip.
"I was under there, screaming like a banshee - screaming out names," Dye said.
"The priest later said, 'we normally can't hear anybody, but we could definitely hear you'."
Dye says she has been buoyed by supportive comments from listeners on the Gold Coast, where she remains based.
She says she is still regularly stopped by people in the street who tell her they miss hearing her on the air, and praise her honesty, vulnerability and cheekiness.
Reaction in Wollongong to news of her temporary return has been similarly "good for the ego".
She says she wants to keep the content light and fun.
Listeners should expect "trips down memory lane" and some ribbing of old friend Saba, on topics including his cycling hamois.
"Poor Maje. I left Wollongong a moody and hormonal person going through IVF. Now I'm coming back to Wollongong I'm moody and hormonal because of peri-menopause. I've come full circle!"
Dye said she also hoped to draw some celebrity friends on air, and would use her forays into the "swamp" of online dating as further fodder.
"I've heard there's a policemen's ball on while I'm in Wollongong," she said.
"I texted Jaben [Ryan, i98FM content director] and said, 'hot men in uniform - can we get me an invite?'
"He said, 'behave yourself' ... you haven't changed'."
