Dino has a disability and can't find a job. He's not alone

A Warrawong resident who is eager to work has been left frustrated and discouraged after years of searching for a job have come fruitless.
The man, known as Dino, lives with disability, having been diagnosed with autism as well as severe depression and anxiety.
He said he had worked with numerous job providers over the years but he'd only had luck with a handful of short-term jobs, some of which he was not paid for.
Dino said he was open to all sorts of jobs, and had done a few short courses at TAFE over the last four years.
"I'll do anything," Dino said, although he had a particular interest in radio and TV, and loved music and movies.
For Dino, employment is not about the money; he said he did not need the income.
But not being able to find work has had a profound and detrimental effect on his mental wellbeing.
Dino mostly spends his days at home and contends with isolation.
"How is it I'm in this situation where I'm not doing anything, when I want to be doing something?" he said.
As he continues his search for a job, he volunteers once a month for the library delivering books, and has joined the Dapto Lions Club.
Carina Beattie, a developmental educator and tutor in the University of Wollongong's masters of autism course, said Dino's story was "unfortunately very common within the autistic and neurodivergent community".
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures highlighted in a paper by research organisation Autism CRC show that the labour force participation rate among people with autism was 38 per cent in 2018, compared to more than 84 per cent for people without disability.
Ms Beattie, who is autistic herself, explained that lack of awareness and understanding was among the barriers to employment for neurodivergent people.
"That can lead to misconceptions and biases," she said.
The interview process can also prove to be a hurdle.
"A traditional interview process will often emphasise social and communication skills," Ms Beattie said.
"This can be quite challenging for some neurodivergent individuals, and so this makes it hard for them to then showcase their actual skills and potential."
Ms Beattie said there was often a lack of appropriate accommodations in jobs, such as flexible working hours or sensory-friendly work environments.
Other barriers include stigma and discrimination, a failure to adapt training and roles leading to a mismatch between skills and job requirements, and barriers to education which affect their employment prospects.
ABS data shows the proportion of autistic people whose highest education is year 10 is double that of people without disability, while far fewer go on to attain a post-school qualification.
Ms Beattie said it was important for employers and their staff to do training to boost their understanding of neurodiversity, because this could cut down biases and misconceptions.
Inclusive hiring practices were another intervention, she said, such as interview formats adjusted to meet the needs of the individual.
"It might mean that, you know, one person does an on-the-job task, another person might do some work trials, it might be something like maybe a job shadowing opportunity so they can showcase their skills and talents," Ms Beattie said.
This went for everyone, neurodivergent or neurotypical, she said: making something accessible made it accessible to all.
Ms Beattie said allowing accommodations at work and creating a supportive environment were also important, noting it was vital to work with the individual to make sure these measures met their needs.
Often these accommodations, such as flexible hours, cost nothing to the employer, she said.
Ms Beattie urged employers to believe in the value of autistic workers, looking at their strengths to harness those so they could best achieve their roles.
"So while every autistic person is different... Autistic individuals often have a strong work ethic, high attention to detail, innovative problem-solving, low error rates in their work because of that attention to detail," she said.
In its report last year, the Disability Royal Commission said "sustained and determined action" was required by everyone to address the systemic barriers people with disability faced and give them the opportunity to realise the right to work.
"The opportunity to work, earn a living and participate as an economic citizen is a key component of an inclusive Australia," the royal commission said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.