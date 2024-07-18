IMB Bank backs the 2024 Illawarra Business Awards

IMB Bank has confirmed its commitment to the region's premier business awards.
Business Illawarra's interim executive director Paula Martin, is enthusiastic about the continued partnership for the 30th anniversary awards.
"We are proud to announce the 2024 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards, a fantastic platform to spotlight the outstanding businesses from the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, and Southern Highlands regions," Ms Martin said.
"With their long history in the region as both a successful business and friend to businesses, IMB Bank is a natural fit for the awards."
Already the 2024 awards have received more than 145 entries from businesses across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
Written judging will end shortly, with finalists progressing to the second phase of judging, set to be announced on Wednesday, July 31.
IMB Bank chief executive Robert Ryan acknowledged the importance of businesses and their contribution.
"Business is the engine of local economies, delivering goods, services and employment that make our communities dynamic, resilient and liveable," Mr Ryan said.
The 2024 black-tie gala ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 13 September, at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Fifteen categories recognise the achievements across various sectors.
Winners in aligned categories will continue to vie for top honours at the NSW State Business Awards hosted by Business NSW in October.
To enter, visit www.businessillawarra.com or get in touch via awards@businessillawarra.com
