Meet the man who wrote the first version of the Blues' team song

When former rugby league player and assistant coach of the NSW Blues, Brett White gives you a buzz to write the team victory song, you don't say no.
Singer-songwriter Jack Biilmann, who grew up on the NSW Far South Coast, said he received a phone call on his work break asking if he'd be interested in writing the State of Origin team a song.
"I thought, 'That's different from the types of songs I usually write, but let's have a crack'," Biilmann recalled, adding how the song from the team's sponsor, Tooheys New, could be a guide.
"I got home, clapped it out, and recorded it, sent it through to Whitey, and within a few hours he came back to me and said: 'Look, this is really good, the staff like it and the boys like it. They want to do a few little changes, but they're happy to take this one on and do it'."
On the private voice recording Biilmann sent to White, he clapped to keep rhythm and joined in the chant.
"How do you feel, when you're running out in blue? How do you feel, strong, proud and true? How do you feel driving toads into the ground? How do you feel? Bloody good, let's sing it loud," he said.
"I feel like a bluey, I feel like a bluey, cattledogs and cockroaches. That's who we are."
After winning Game II of the 2024 State of Origin, the NSW Blues performed Biilmann's victory song in the sheds.
However, they hadn't had a lot of practice and commentators noted they were reading the lyrics.
Biilmann was in Cairns for a family wedding during this week's game III, proud but out-numbered in his Blues attire.
He said the crowd was pretty quiet by the end, but his party wasn't.
While victorious, the NSW side celebrated with a different chant.
"Between game two and game three they must have come up with a new song, and I'm not angry or anything because if a team comes up with their own song it's always going to be better," Biilmann said.
"But it was cool to be involved in it in some shape or form ... so mine was technically the first one, I guess."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.