Racial discrimination, sustainability and ... the missing fish

A principal was found to have racially discriminated against a student but a tribunal has determined there was no ill-intent behind the woman's words.
Seem a little contradictory? Let reporter Natalie Croxon explain what happened between the two at Shellharbour Anglican College in March 2023.
Joel Ehsman's spoken to the crew from Cleaver and Co Meats in Gwynneville about their newest venture. The Port Kembla project gives a nod to days gone by but simultaneously looks to the future.
Meanwhile, environmental reporter Ben Langford has spoken with a local fisherman who is perplexed about the fish missing from Wollongong Harbour. Do you have a theory? Feel free to let us know in the comments.
Thanks for reading,
Janine Graham, deputy editor
