Pride on the line as United and Lions prepare for huge IPL Macedonian Derby

Some games in football mean so much more than three points. That can certainly be said when Wollongong United and Cringila clash in the Illawarra Premier League.
The round 18 IPL fixture between two proud Macedonian clubs sees the two title aspirants lock horns, with the victory giving one fan base bragging rights over another until the next time the two teams meet.
With respect to the league table, the result at Macedonia Park on Saturday, July 20 also means a great deal. Coniston lead the IPL with 32 points, with Albion Park a point behind them. The next three teams - Olympic, United, and Cringila - have all played a game less than the top two, and are within touching distance.
This was not lost on United coach Rob Jonovski, who said his team needed a result against the Lions to ensure they remained in the fight for the 2024 league championship.
"It's a big game. They got a good result against the league leaders last week, and they've got dangerous players," Jonovski said.
"So we must be careful, but we've got players that can cause them headaches as well. We're aware of the situation of the table and what's happening. There's eight games to go for us. The reality is, we win and we're sticking with the top boys, we don't, then we've got hard work on our hands.
"I believe in the next five to six weeks, whoever slips up the least is going to be at the top. There's still a lot of points left up for grabs. We've got aspirations for trophies, that's the aspiration for everyone. I believe we deserve to be there [in the title challenge].
"It's going to be a difficult game for us, but it will also be a difficult game for them."
United will have plenty of players to cause the Lions headaches, such as Jordan Nikolovski, Nav Darjani, and Van Elia. So do Cringila, with 2023 George Naylor Medallist Peter Simonoski the major threat, according to Jonovski.
"If there's one player I could take from that team, it would probably be him," he said.
"They've got some good players, but Simonoski is the difference for them, and he has been since he's been at Cringila."
Cringila picked a massive result against league leaders Coniston last round, which pleased Lions coach Jorge De Matos immensely.
He said it was important that his team backed up that result this week against United, however.
"It was a good game for us," De Matos said.
"It was a gritty 90 minute performance against the league leaders. A few weeks earlier we drew with them, but this time we rectified our game and went one better.
"We're eager for a tough battle this Saturday against United. They're a vastly experienced team and they've done well so far this season. Their experience will be key for them."
Fresh off winning the Bert Bampton Cup last week against Shellharbour, Bulli will return to their spiritual home Balls Paddock this Saturday for the first time since floods destroyed the field back in April.
It's set to be a special moment for not only the players, but the committee members and fans who put in endless hours in order to get that ground back into working order after looking more like a swimming pool in the initial stages.
Julio Miranda's Bulli will take on Tarrawanna at the venue, with a victory of paramount importance for both teams.
Bulli needs a win to ensure they don't remain in a wooden spoon battle with Corrimal come the last few rounds of the season, whilst Tarrawanna are hanging on to their slim chances of playing finals football.
"It's been a tough year off the pitch with the ground and results wise, things haven't gone our way either," Bulli captain Ben McDonald conceded following the Cup win last Sunday.
