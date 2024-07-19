Wolves staying focused on the finals hunt amid National Second Tier doubts

Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney says his team are fully focused on reaching the National Premier League finals despite the upcoming National Second Tier being at the forefront of off-field conversations of late.
Football Australia's new NST - set to commence in 2025 and act as the league below the professional A-League - was thrown into disarray this week when it was revealed that the competition could be scrapped in its current format.
The Wolves - along with seven other clubs - are set to return to the national stage when they join the NST next season. The news this week has left players and coaches of these clubs alike in limbo as to what the lies ahead in the future.
Despite this, Carney said his team were not getting bogged down in worrying about 2025, with his team currently in the midst of a fierce battle to play finals in this year's NPL NSW Men's competition.
"Obviously there's been a lot of talk about it over the last couple of years," Carney said.
"I think a lot of the players are excited about it. Whether it goes ahead or not next year, it's probably something that'll get talked about a lot after the season. It would be good to go ahead next year, especially for young players wanting to know.
"But that's out of our hands for me and the players. There's nothing we can really do about it other than concentrate on our job at hand. I've always believed that if you just concentrate on football, things always seem to fall into place.
"My job is just to get the boys performing every week and if they're performing, good things always seem to happen."
Six games stand between the Wolves and making finals, with the latest challenge coming in the form of relegation-threatened St George FC at Albert Butler Memorial Park on Sunday, July 21.
Carney was impressed with his team's 1-1 draw with defending champions APIA Leichhardt in their last outing, but said his team needed to quickly shift focus onto their latest opponents.
The run-in for the Wolves is a favourable one on paper. The team will face five opponents below them on the table in their last six, with four of these games at home.
Carney said his team had high aspirations to finish the season off strongly, but said they needed to be very respectful of St George FC.
"We're still aiming to get into that top four," he said.
"We've got the team to do it, we've got a good run-in, and it all starts with St George on Sunday. They're a good side. I don't think they belong down the bottom. They've got some good players and it's definitely not going to be an easy game."
The Wolves will be boosted by the return of their top goalscorer in 2024, Takumi Ofuka after he suffered a 'dead leg' following winning his team a penalty in their loss to Sydney Olympic on July 7.
"He's not trained much over the last two weeks, so I haven't made my mind up yet as to whether he comes off the bench or starts."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 3pm.
Illawarra Stingrays have a vitally important game on Sunday at 5pm when they take on Bulls FC Academy at Macedonia Park.
Steve Gordon's side are six points off the NPL Women's summit in third, however have a game in hand on both APIA and Macarthur above them. A win against the eighth-placed Bulls would go a long way in ensure they remain in the title fight.
