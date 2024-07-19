Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Wolves staying focused on the finals hunt amid National Second Tier doubts

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 19 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Wolves players remained focused on their 2024 finals hunt, not on next year's National Second Tier. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong Wolves players remained focused on their 2024 finals hunt, not on next year's National Second Tier. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney says his team are fully focused on reaching the National Premier League finals despite the upcoming National Second Tier being at the forefront of off-field conversations of late.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.