Revealed: Almost all Frasers' Shell Cove homes have defects

An astonishing 92 per cent of homes at Shell Cove constructed by Frasers have some level of defect, the Building Commission has been told.
Assistant Building Commissioner Matt Press and several inspectors visited Shell Cove on Thursday to meet with Frasers and speak to affected residents.
Problems, including insufficient waterproofing have been reported by the Mercury, with repair work on some homes beginning in January last year.
According to Mr Press, developer Frasers - who is in a partnership with Shellharbour City Council - informed him in a meeting that around 325 out of 354 homes have defects requiring attention.
"I think this is just an example of the problems that are in the industry from having a lack of regulation and a lack of oversight," Mr Press said.
"This is unfortunately a hotspot where there's a concentration of those issues."
Despite that large number of homes with defects, Mr Press said the Building Commission only had residents from nine Shell Cove homes lodge complaints and so they have taken measures to get a better idea of the problem.
"What we've done today is started off a letterbox drop where we want people to contact us so we can log those defects and, and in turn, start to have the ability to use our powers to have Frasers respond," Mr Press said.
He said that the Building Commission was having "positive discussions" with Frasers, who "were not running away from the work" and had an in-principle agreement to enter into an undertaking to fix the defects.
The undertaking is an alternative approach to issuing a building rectification order - Mr Press noted if they went down that path Frasers would be the first to have more than 300 such orders against their name.
Mr Press said Frasers was aiming to have the repair work completed by the end of 2026 but wanted to see some enforceability around that.
"We want to make sure there is an agreed end date with some weight behind it, rather than just being a date that could move as things change," he said.
"We want a date that's set in stone and there's an agreed process for how that date might change if certain circumstances come up."
The Building Commission recently set up an office in Wollongong - its first outside of Sydney - and Mr Press said their work at Shell Cove showed the benefits of that decision.
"I'd say it's a great example of what we can achieve now that we have a local presence of the Building Commission in this region," Mr Press said.
"We're barely three weeks in and we've got inspectors wandering around these homes and starting to hopefully make a difference."
A spokesperson for Frasers confirmed that it wasn't looking to run away and would repair the defects.
"Frasers Property has acknowledged the issue, apologised to its customers, and remains dedicated to rectifying issues as communicated to customers individually," the spokesperson said.
"Frasers Property has been collaborating and communicating with the Building Commission NSW regarding the detailed works program to fix the issues with homes at Shell Cove.
"We continue to transparently communicate the specifics of this program with our customers, including key process milestones and time-frames, and providing ongoing support while works are under way."
The spokesperson also said the council and Building Commission were aware of the details of the works program.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson was also at Shell Cove with Mr Press and echoed his call for home owners to log their building defects with the commission.
I'm urging people to come forward and let us know what the defects are in their own properties," Ms Watson said.
"I do intend to hold a community forum; that will be happening in early September and I will be inviting the whole of the community."
Ms Watson said she had spoken to residents who wouldn't speak out about the defects for fears that Frasers would delay their repairs - or not carry them out at all.
"We had quite a number of residents come forward and give their stories about what's happened to their properties and the defects that have occurred and the lack of action from Frasers on these defects," Ms Watson said.
"People need to feel comfortable in making those complaints. What we did hear today was people were reluctant to come forward because they're concerned that it could backfire on them, that Frasers will never fix their complaints."
Ms Watson also said she was pleased with Building Commissioner David Chandler's previous comments that Shellharbour City Council had to take an interest as it was a "co-developer" at Shell Cove.
A spokesperson from the council declined to directly address whether it agreed with Mr Chandler's description.
Also, they did not state whether they felt the building defects issue had damaged the council's reputation.
"Shell Cove is a priority for us, and we take our role seriously as a partner in this development," the spokesperson said.
"Our partnership with Frasers Property has enabled us to undertake one of the largest projects delivered by a Local Government authority in Australia.
"We respect the role of the NSW Building Commissioner and we will continue to work with Frasers Property to find appropriate outcomes for project."
