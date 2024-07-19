UOW nursing expert's innovative work puts her in running for national award

A mental health nurse and academic who helped establish a groundbreaking program that brings together people with lived experience of mental illness and health students is being recognised for her innovative work.
Professor Lorna Moxham from the University of Wollongong is one of four finalists in the Australian College of Nursing's Nursing Trailblazers Award for her role in founding Recovery Camp.
Recovery Camp sees people living with mental illness and students on clinical placement stay together for several days, during which time attendees share their experiences with the students, while together participating in therapeutic and recreational activities.
Professor Moxham and co-founder Dr Chris Patterson held the first camp in 2013 and it has since expanded to a program held in three states with hundreds of participants each year.
"When we started Recovery Camp, I thought it was a long shot," Professor Moxham said.
"A week away fully immersed with people who have a serious mental illness as a clinical placement for students was way outside anything that had been done before.
"It has grown into something I never expected but truly cherish for the impact it has made on the lives of participants."
A long-term participant told the Mercury in 2023 of the profound effects Recovery Camp had had on his life.
Andy Moller had experienced multiple hospital admissions during his adult life due to mental illness, but said last year that he had not had one in the decade he'd been involved with the camp.
"The opportunity to talk to nurses about [mental health]... is just brilliant," Mr Moller said.
Professor Moxham said the program was beneficial also for the students, who gained experience which made them better health professionals.
She has specialised in mental health for almost all her 44 years in nursing, having started her training as a nurse in 1980 and registering as a registered psychiatric nurse in 1985.
Professor Moxham will find out if she has won the Nursing Trailblazers Award on August 16.
Australian College of Nursing interim chief executive officer, Emeritus Professor Leanne Boyd, said the finalists had harnessed their expertise and passion to save lives.
"They are an inspiration for all nurses. They are living proof of diverse and rewarding career pathways in nursing," Professor Boyd said.
"And they are gold standard role models to show governments the value of nurse-led health care and innovation."
