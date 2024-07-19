Protesters accuse Bisalloy of Israeli arms deals, hiding information

As protesters shouted and chanted about Bisalloy's alleged involvement in the war in Gaza, the company continues to claim its steel is not being used to make weapons.
About 200 protesters gathered outside the company's Unanderra factory in the pre-dawn chill on Friday, July 19, to call for the company to cut ties with the Israeli military.
Greens NSW Senator David Shoebridge was among the protesters, and he accused Bisalloy of deals with Israeli arms manufacturers and hiding who the end user of their steel is.
"They have an obligation under both Australian and international law if they produce material that can be used in weapons to know who the end user will be," he called out to those gathered.
"Simply pleading ignorance is hardly an answer under either domestic or international law."
During the protest Bisalloy's gates remained firmly closed, with a loud truck inside the fence slowly moving and then stopping near each lot of protesters, forcing people to shout to hear each other.
Palestinian woman Lena Mozayani was among those listening at the protest, she'd travelled from her home it the Southern Highlands to take part. She stood rugged up against the cold with adults, children and pet dogs who'd been brought along.
There's barely a waking moment she doesn't worry about her family back in Gaza.
"Their homes have been bombed to smithereens," Ms Mozayani said.
"They are homeless, they live in tents, they're starving. It's very difficult to get them out ... some of them are missing, they've been kidnapped.
"For the last nine months, Gaza has been on my mind at waking and sleeping, 24 hours a day."
In January 2023 Bisalloy, in partnership with Plasan Sasa, signed a contract to armour the first three Hunter class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.
On Friday, Mr Shoebridge slammed the $45 billion program and claimed Bisalloy are "also involved in co-ventures with Israeli arms manufacturers as part of Australian weapons program".
"There is a growing international demand to end this two-way arms trade with Israel and unfortunately, the management here in Bisalloy seem to be ignoring that," he said.
Mr Shoebridge said he has no doubt Bisalloy's weapons-grade steel was being used in the Israeli Palestine war.
"[It] has been attached to Israeli armoured vehicles that have been used in the genocide in Gaza, and indeed, on vehicles that are also used in the ongoing occupation of the West Bank," he said.
"They've literally gone to ground and effectively said 'prove it, copper'.
Click on the photo to see more pictures from the protest
"That isn't how it's meant to work. There's meant to be transparency on international arms trades and both our government and this corporation should be transparent with the Australian people.
"I strongly support a steel industry in the Illawarra, I strongly support a powerful manufacturing sector for Australia, but it won't be strong if it continues down this deeply unethical path that only undermines Australian belief and confidence in the sector."
Bisalloy CEO Rowan Melrose declined to answer any questions by the Mercury and instead provided a company statement previously issued to the Mercury in December 2023.
"Our products are sold both in Australia and internationally and always with the appropriate government approvals," it read.
"Bisalloy protection steel plate is used in applications that provide protection for people, property and valuables and does not manufacture steel products for the use in bullets, missiles or similar weapons."
Protesters remained outside Bisalloy for about three hours on Friday, with multiple police units on standby. No arrests were made and officers praised those involved for the peaceful protest.
This is the fourth protest by Wollongong Friends of Palestine since the war erupted on October 7, 2023, with members to continue their actions.
Wollongong couple Angela and Geoffrey Scott couple have been attending weekly anti-war protests in Crown Street Mall since mid January.
"I'm very concerned about the genocide going on in Gaza and the fact that a lot of people don't know what's happening there," Mrs Scott said during Friday's protest.
"It's directly contributing to the killing of innocent women and children."
