New book captures colourful 110-year history of the Robertson-Burrawang Spuddies

There's plenty more to a football club than what happens between the first whistle and final siren on a Saturday.
Aaron de Jager, the author of Reds and Blacks to Maroon and Whites: a 110 year history of Robertson-Burrawang Rugby League, manages to convey this brilliantly in his book.
"I've tried not to write a boring history essay and think I've achieved that," de Jager said of his book which took him about four years to complete.
"The Spuddies celebrate 110 years this year and we all know what country footy clubs are like - plenty of proud people, lots of history, plenty of yarns and good times. It's made for a decent book if I do say so myself."
There's certainly been lots of interesting stories over the years, like the time notorious Sydney crime figure Tilly Devine was reported to have been an interested spectator at a Robertson home game.
Around that time a 1930s newspaper also reported that the high tide' helped the ball go over the crossbar in a match at Robertson - strange considering Robertson is about 35 kilometres from the coast.
Other tidbids include the Spuddies having to forfeit a match in 1962 because Robertson players were helping with the cleanup of the rail smash disaster which occurred that morning.
In 1971 Robertson's John Whatman was crowned Group Six first-grade player of the year only for the prizemoney for winning the award being withheld as a handful of scoresheets from earlier in the year were not submitted to Group 6 in the required time.
"For a small-town club we've done pretty well over the years - surviving a couple of mergers with other nearby clubs to rack up 15 senior premierships, plus one whilst merged with Moss Vale," de Jager said.
"We have also survived a handful of comebacks from stints without a senior team, and today we are going strong with over 30 registered players in 2024.
"We are currently sitting in equal fourth position on the Group 7 'Regan Cup' ladder with six games to go in the regular season."
The first of those games will be played on Saturday, July 20 at Robertson Oval. The fixture against Shellharbour will coincide with the Spuddies celebrating their 'Old Boys Day'.
Following the game, which is slated to start at 2pm, de Jager will launch his book at Robertson Pub from 5.30pm.
"We're expecting a great crowd with plenty of old Spuddies and relatives of those no longer with us travelling from far and wide. Hopefully the weather is kind and it will be a great day and night," de Jager said.
