No cause for concern with Illawarra CFMEU, says union boss

There was no sign of any problems in the Illawarra branch of the CFMEU, said South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris.
Nationally, the CFMEU has been rocked by allegations of bribery and criminal links within the union.
The controversy has seen NSW Premier Chris Minns move to suspend the union's Labor Party affiliation and stop accepting any donations.
After some resistance, the Anthony Albanese government has followed suit.
Mr Rorris said there was no flow-on effect in the Illawarra from the controversy nor would it have any effect on the city's construction sites.
"I am not aware of any allegations about our region, our unions, our affiliates here and how we operate," Mr Rorris said.
"Obviously what is happening on a national level is of concern, but our job is to keep on representing workers to keep fighting for pay rises in safe workplaces."
The Australian Council of Trade Unions instructed employees to work from home as a "safety measure" following the suspension the construction and general divisions of the CFMEU.
No such similar action has been taken in the Illawarra.
"I have not received any advice either from the national or state level with regard to that," Mr Rorris said.
"Our job is to represent workers here. There haven't been any allegations that I'm aware of, of any sort of substance or concern to warrant any measures like that.
"What I would say though is that the ACTU is a national body. They have the support of workers around the country for doing the job that they do.
"Sometimes it's not an easy job but we certainly retain full support and confidence in the trade union movement nationally and its leadership."
Mr Rorris also cautioned politicians - particularly those in the Liberal Party - against trying to make "political capital" over this.
He said if the allegations of receiving bribes were proven, then it meant someone else paid them.
"My advice to Mr Dutton and his head kickers is be very careful that your friends are not implicated as well and that you should be very prepared to return any donations that may be tainted on your side," Mr Rorris said.
"As we all know, if there is an allegation of anyone accepting bribes, then by definition, there would be an allegation of someone paying that bribe and that more often than not will be corporations in the big end of town."
