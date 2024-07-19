Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

No cause for concern with Illawarra CFMEU, says union boss

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 19 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said he had no cause for concern with the Illawarra branch of the CFMEU. Picture by Robert Peet
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said he had no cause for concern with the Illawarra branch of the CFMEU. Picture by Robert Peet

There was no sign of any problems in the Illawarra branch of the CFMEU, said South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.