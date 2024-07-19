The Illawarra women-run businesses getting recognised on the national stage

Eighteen female-led enterprises in the Illawarra have made the list of finalists in a national awards program celebrating women's small business.
The Illawarra-based finalists, which span a range of areas from real estate to the performing arts, are in the running for a gong in the third annual Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards.
The awards grew from the Australian Small Business Champion Awards and recognise the economic, cultural and social contributions of small businesses led by women, in capital cities and the regions.
In 2024 the awards have more than 60 categories, encompassing various industries as well as individual contributions.
Steve Loe, the founder of the awards and managing director of the program coordinator, Precedent Productions, said the high quality of nominations made shortlisting the finalists a difficult task for judges.
"Despite the current high cost of living and myriad challenges associated with small business ownership at present, Australian women - absolutely including businesswomen from the Illawarra - are simply powering through and showing incredible resilience and drive across all industries of the small business sector," Mr Loe said.
He said judges considered numerous criteria when evaluating a business, including it strategies, growth, eco-friendliness, innovation, customer service and community support.
The award winners will be announced on August 24.
The list of finalists from the Illawarra and the categories in which they are nominated is below:
