Illawarra paedophile erupts in apparent panic attack moments before sentence

A brave woman has forfeited her right to anonymity to expose a vile paedophile she once called "dad", who grossly breached his trust by repeatedly sexually abusing her as a little girl.
Darryl James Breasley, 60, began audibly sobbing moments after he appeared on screen for his sentence at Wollongong District Court on Friday, July 19.
Breasley cried throughout the proceedings and appeared to erupt into a panic attack, clutching his chest, moments before he was about to learn his punishment.
He dialled back in hours later after being medically examined, and received eight years' jail for repeatedly sexually abusing his stepdaughter from 2009 to 2012.
Now an adult, Kalinda Jeffrey confronted her perpetrator in court, recounting the nerve-wracking day she arrived at the police station to bring him to justice three decades on.
"Leading up to the moment ... my heart felt like it was beating through my chest so loud I thought people in the car park would hear," Jeffrey told the court.
"Yet when I said the words out loud, the beating stopped, and the fear eased and I could breathe. I expected I would cry in the moment, but I'd been there, done that for decades.
"There were no more tears left to cry, there was no more denial or pretending, but just the sheer drive for justice."
Breasley's abhorrent offending spanned 13 years, starting when his stepdaughter was five years old.
He first struck when he woke the girl up in her bed then raped on her while they were home alone, saying "sorry" as he left her bedroom.
Jeffrey said she was on her stepfather's shoulders a week later when she asked in a small voice, "Please don't tickle me tonight dad." But Breasley assaulted her again the following night.
He continued to prey on her for years to come, with his offending causing Jeffrey recurring nightmares and severely impacting her future relationships with others, and herself.
"My biggest regret is not doing something sooner, but I was made to feel powerless," she said.
"I loved this man like a father, he taught me how to ride a bike, rollerblade, was there for countless Christmases...
"The older I got and the more life experience I had ... somehow triggered a fire in me I didn't know I had. I had to take a stand."
The abuse haunted her for decades, but she said it no longer defined or controlled her, and left Breasley with some final words:
"I hope your dreams toy with your emotions and become your deepest, darkest nightmares," she said.
Breasley pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a victim under 10 and two counts each of aggravated sexual assaulting a victim under 16.
Defence barrister Adam Booker referred to a psychiatric report that outlined Breasley's childhood, including him experiencing the brunt of his father's alcohol-fuelled violence.
He noted Breasley's time behind bars had been onerous, having witnessed the death of a cellmate and being placed into protective custody.
A non-parole period of five years was imposed, with an indefinite apprehended violence order was put in place to prevent him from ever contacting Jeffrey again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.