Illawarra scores two in sports giant's greatest athletes of 21st century

Wollongong swimming phenomenon Emma McKeon has made the top 10 greatest Australian athletes of the 21st century as ranked by worldwide sports giant ESPN - a list whose top five was dominated by women.
And Windang's own Alexander Volkanovski has made it a double for the Illawarra, the mixed martial arts champion also making the top 20, which was released on Friday.
McKeon won the No. 8 position, her 11 Olympic medals placing her ahead of other household names including Leyton Hewitt (tennis), Tim Cahill (football) and Lance Franklin (Australian Rules football).
Thorpe was ranked the greatest Australian athlete of the century, ESPN giving him the top spot ahead of Ash Barty (tennis), Lauren Jackson (basketball), Ellyse Perry (cricket) and Sam Kerr (football).
At lucky No. 8 is McKeon, the 2024 Young Australian of the Year, who is about to take part in her third Olympics, She made Australian sporting history at the Tokyo Games in 2021 where she won seven medals, the most by a female swimmer at an Olympics.
Her spot in the top 10 Australian athletes of this 21st Century was assured by her 11 Olympic medals, which make McKeon the most accomplished Australian athletes in any Olympic sport.
The only question was how high she should finish in a ranking list topped by Thorpe, who has fewer Olympic medals (9) than McKeon, and the same number (5) of golds.
Volkanovski came in at No. 13, a remarkable achievement from the former UFC featherweight champion whose sport was far from mainstream when the 21st century began.
Holding the UFC Featherweight belt from 2019023, "Volk" defended his title six times before losing it to Ilia Topuria in February. Temporarily, Volkaovski would argue.
ESPN's top 10 Australian Athletes of the 21st Century are:
Steve Smith, Cameron Smith, Adam Gilchrist, Dylan Alcott and Glenn McGrath also featured.
Cathy Freeman rounded out the list of 25, with her gold medal-winning performance in the 400m at the 2000 Sydney Olympics - perhaps Australia's greatest sporting moment - coming towards the end of her track career.
ESPN's list coincided with the US cable sports network also releasing a worldwide greatest 100 athletes of the century ranking, compiled from the votes of what ESPN said was more than 700,000 contributors worldwide.
The global list was topped by US swimmer Michael Phelps, followed by Serena Williams (tennis), Lionel Messi (football), LeBron James (basketball) and Tom Brady (American football).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.