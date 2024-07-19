Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

D-Day looms for finals chasing Stingrays against Warilla Lake South Gorillas

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 19 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stingrays of Shellharbour player-coach Tom Warner and Warilla Lake South Gorillas hooker Sam Hooper. Pictures Sylvia Liber and Rob Peet
Stingrays of Shellharbour player-coach Tom Warner and Warilla Lake South Gorillas hooker Sam Hooper. Pictures Sylvia Liber and Rob Peet

Tom Warner has conceded D-day has come early for his Stingrays of Shellharbour side ahead of their 'must-win' clash against Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Flinders Field on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.