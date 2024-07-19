D-Day looms for finals chasing Stingrays against Warilla Lake South Gorillas

Tom Warner has conceded D-day has come early for his Stingrays of Shellharbour side ahead of their 'must-win' clash against Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Flinders Field on Sunday.
The Stingrays sit in seventh spot, three-points behind the fifth-placed Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, with just five games left in the Group Seven rugby league season proper.
While a loss will not necessarily rule the Stingrays out of the finals race, player-coach Warner feels his team has to win "pretty much every game' to guarantee a top five finish for the Rays.
"Every game from now has to be winnable for us to stay alive and make the semis. We're definitely up against it now, it really is do-or-die," he said.
It's been a disappointing campaign to date for the Stingrays outfit which has won only four of the 12 games its played.
Warner though holds hope his team can turn things around and qualify for the post-season finals.
"We can still make the five. I'm still confident we can make the five," he said.
"It's just that we're starting to run out of time now so it's important we start finding form and clicking together sooner rather than later.
"But it's not going to be easy. They are going to be desperate as well to stay in the top three so we have to play really well and defend well, especially on our edges.
"More importantly I think we need to out muscle them through the middle and make sure we don't let their classy backs and halves Blair Grant and Beau Henry run wild.
"We need to be good all over the park, it's as simple as that.
"I also think we just got to want it more on the weekend if we want to stay alive in the race for the finals."
Warner said the Stingrays needed to match Warilla in the forwards so it was important their front-rowers Liam Scott and Jake Kamire set the platform.
"I think when they have set a good platform for us in the past we seem to play really well off the back of them.
"If they can do that again alongside Matt Scott, who is playing lock for us on the weekend, I think we can reap the benefits and hopefully find a win against Warilla."
Meantime, round 14 kicks-off on Saturday when Jamberoo, fresh from securing their first win of the season last week, take on the visiting Gerringong Lions at Kevin Walsh Oval.
It continues on Sunday with Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles welcoming Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Centenary Field, while Nowra-Bomaderry Jets play Kiama at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
