Koalas in Wollongong ask Scully to say no to 'the conga line of coal mines'

"No to HVO, no to Moolarben, say no to the conga line of coal mines," was the message chanted by a large crowd of demonstrators outside of Minister for Planning Paul Scully's office in Wollongong.
Illawarra Knitting Nannas Against Greed (IKNAG) were on deck on Friday, July 19, to ask Mr Scully to put koalas and the climate before coal.
The group opposes two mines - the Hunter Valley Operations (HVO) expansion, which would produce an extra 437.6 million tonnes of thermal coal, and the Moolarben Coal Mine which would destroy hundreds of hectares of koala habitat.
Anne Kelly from IKNAG says the groups would be asking why "there would be any consideration of approving new coal mines".
"In particular the expansion and continuation of the HVO which would be the biggest mine approval in NSW," she said.
Ms Kelly says it was important to Knitting Nannas across the country to focus on preservation.
"The preservation of not just our local areas, but of the state, the country the planet for our future generations."
The group hoped to provide Mr Scully with further information about why "these proposals should definitely not be approved."
Speakers at the demonstration included Kaye Osborn from the Protect Our Water Alliance and Nic Clyde from the Lock the Gate Alliance.
Mr Clyde said the demonstration was there because "there's a whole bunch of coal projects that Minister Scully's department are assessing right now".
The HVO continuation and the Moolarben Coal Mine are just two of 18 coal mine expansion proposals according to Mr Clyde which could be devastating to the climate.
"The minute a coal mine is proposed the greenhouse modelling team ... they immediately include that mine that's not even assessed and approved in the modelling," he said.
"So about six or seven of those 18 mines have been included in that modelling and we're already overshooting where we need to be to meet those legislative targets."
Mr Clyde said the incompatibility of the proposed mines with the greenhouse targets meant they needed to do the demonstration.
"We're kind of at a bit of a crossroads and Paul Scully is really in the driver's seat."
Mr Scully told the Mercury the projects would be referred to the Independent Planning Commission which "will make a decision on the proposal at arms-length from the government".
On Wednesday, July 24, a film about koalas and their predicted extinction will be shown at Warrawong Gala Cinema.
The Koalas tells the story of seven koalas from the last surviving healthy colony of the animals in Sydney.
Filmmakers Georgia Wallace-Crabbe and Gregory Miller will be part of a Q&A after the screening.
The Q&A will give the audience the chance to discuss critical issues raised by the film.
