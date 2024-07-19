BlueScope warned it risks being left behind in global shift to green steel

BlueScope has again been warned it risks being left behind as the world moves on to "green" low-emissions steel, while the Port Kembla steelworks doubles down on using coal.
The international iron and steel industry has made "major strides" towards cutting greenhouse emissions in the past year, the Global Energy Monitor group said in its latest report on the global industry.
It would be "absurd" if Australia were to import "clean" steel because BlueScope was not making it, GEM said.
About 93 per cent of new steelmaking capacity would use low-emission electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, according to industry announcements, GEM said in its Pedal to the Metal 2024 report.
BlueScope has started the reline of its No. 6 blast furnace at Port Kemba, a billion-dollar job which would enable another two decades of high emission, coal-based steelmaking.
BlueScope has said the reline does not lock it in to 20 years of high-emissions steelmaking, but given the $1.15 billion price tag the company will want value from its expenditure.
GEM's program director for heavy industry Caitlin Swalec said the amount of "green steel" in the pipeline worldwide had reached an all-time high.
She said this sounded a warning to BlueScope it may be left behind if major customers demand cleaner steel.
"This report is a warning for Australia's biggest steel maker Bluescope that as demand for low emissions steel grows, Australia may find itself importing clean steel from other countries because Bluescope has committed itself to upgrading its blast furnace and locking in coal based dirty steel making for decades to come," Ms Swalec said.
"For a country so blessed in renewable energy potential as well as iron ore, it would be an absurd situation for Australia to be importing clean steel instead of exporting it."
GEM cautioned that the 93 per cent figure represented capacity announcement, much of which had not yet become a reality with development commencing. Just 14 per cent had moved into the construction phase at steelworks globally.
BlueScope has for many years cautioned that low-emissions steelmaking techniques were not yet commercially viable.
Earlier this year the Federal Government used a fund set up to aid decarbonisation to give BlueScope a $137 million grant to help upgrade the No. 6 blast furnace.
The blast furnace reline has been criticised for "locking in" two more decades BlueScope could be relying on high-emission coke ovens to burn coal for steel for at least two more decades from 2026.
But BlueScope CEO Mark Vassella has said this is not necessarily true. A BlueScope release to investors in August 2023 said the reline could be "a bridge to the future".
"The reline does not lock us in to a full 20-year blast furnace campaign," it stated.
"In contrast, it secures our immediate future while enabling a transition to lower emissions steelmaking as soon as it is commercially feasible.
"In this sense the reline project is our bridge to the future and critical to maintaining the sovereign capability of flat steelmaking in Australia."
BlueScope in February announced a partnership with iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP to investigate an electric smelting furnace (ESF) in Australia.
This includes the possibility of a pilot plant which the companies said could possibly happen in 2027.
"Building a pathway to low emission-intensity iron and steelmaking in Australia is a key priority for our business," BlueScope's Australia Tania Archibald said in February.
"We believe that this collaboration where we can contribute BlueScope's unique experience in operating an ESF will be key to cracking the code for Pilbara ores in low emission-intensity ironmaking."
The project aimed to overcome a key impediment in the production of low carbon or green steel - the difficulty of using Australian iron ore in the direct reduced iron (DRI) process, which BlueScope expects to be the technological pathway to green steel.
A blast furnace is where iron ore is combined with coke (carbon made from burning coal) to make molten iron for steelmaking.
