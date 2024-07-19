Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

BlueScope warned it risks being left behind in global shift to green steel

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
July 19 2024 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BlueScope Australia CEO Tania Archibald during the Rio Tino-BHP announcement at Port Kembla in February. Picture by Adam McLean
BlueScope Australia CEO Tania Archibald during the Rio Tino-BHP announcement at Port Kembla in February. Picture by Adam McLean

BlueScope has again been warned it risks being left behind as the world moves on to "green" low-emissions steel, while the Port Kembla steelworks doubles down on using coal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.