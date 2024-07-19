Thirroul Butchers out to reward 'Old Boys' with win over rivals Wests

Thirroul and Wests have their own reasons for wanting to win their highly-anticipated Illawarra Rugby League fixture at Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday.
Securing the prized two competition points is paramount for both the home side Butchers and visiting Devils to keep pace with ladder leaders De La Salle.
There is only a five-point gap between De La and fifth-place Dapto, who have 11 competition points, heading into this weekend's round 12 fixtures.
Though Wests and Thirroul, who have 13 points and sit in third and fourth-spot respectively, are both desperate to beat each other.
The Butchers are desperate to celebrate 'Old Boys day' with a win over their fierce rivals while the visiting Devils are seeking revenge on a Thirroul side which beat Wests at Sid Parrish Park some six-weeks ago.
"It's a big game for both clubs. If you look at the table, other than De La, who have shot ahead of everyone, it's really tight for all the other positions," Wests coach Peter McLeod said.
"We are going there to try and win.
"The last time we played them at Parish Park they got the win that day so the boys are really motivated to go up there and put on a good showing.
"Thirroul are always hard to beat out there and there'll be a big crowd there tomorrow for sure, as there always is.
"So we know we have to play well but the boys are up for the challenge, especially as about six weeks ago we played them at Parish Park and they won that game there.
"Ever since then the boys have been really motivated to go out to Thomas Gibson Park and play well and get a good result.
"it promises to be another tough game, as it always is when we play each other.
"It's important we hold the ball in the right areas and make it as difficult as possible for them."
Thirroul head into the round 12 stoush buoyed after a confidence-boosting last-start win over De La Salle at Thomas Gibson Park.
Butchers coach Jarrod Costello though said his team could ill-afford to rest on their laurels against Wests.
"The Wests games are always close and highly contested. It's also a big day in that we're celebrating our Old Boys day at Thomas Gibson Park tomorrow. We really want to honour our old boys and the legacy they've created by putting in a good performance tomorrow," Costello said.
"We spoke about that last night and about making sure that we're putting a performance in that we can be proud of and that all the old boys there that are watching us, are also proud of."
The defending champions Thirroul also want to continue their surge up the ladder with a second win in as many weeks.
"Beating De La last week obviously gave us plenty of confidence," Costello said.
"But this is obviously going to be a whole different challenge this week. Wests always rise to the challenge here and we're aware of that.
"So, while it was nice last week, that's well and truly in the past now and we're focusing purely on Wests tomorrow.
"It's going to be a tough game. Both of their centres are really good players who have a lot of NRL experience.
"So for us, it's around where they start and where we finish our sets. We just got to make sure we turn them over and try just to limit their field position.
'They've got a lot of strike power and they're going to be hard to handle.
"That's why we have to play to our strengths. It's a cliche but you have to win the middle. I think whoever can hold onto the ball for the longest its going to put themselves in a good position to win."
While Thirroul will celebrate their 'Old Boys', the Butchers will also run a number of competitions on the day for their junior club.
Meantime the other round 12 games on Saturday will see De La Salle play Corrimal Cougars at Captain Cook Oval and Collegians take on Dapto Canaries at Collegians Sports Stadium.
